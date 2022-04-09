The Axiom crew anchored at the International Space Station

KEPI CANAVERAL, Fla. The meeting, closing, opening and welcoming ceremony for the all-private crew on a SpaceX Dragon capsule will take place Saturday morning at the International Space Station, according to NASA.

The mooring was originally scheduled for 7:45 a.m., with the lid opening around 9:30 a.m. and a welcome ceremony around 10:05 p.m.

A two-hour stop for anchoring was announced around 7:45 a.m. due to the need to resolve a camera problem on the Dragon capsule. According to the broadcast, at least one camera on the capsule was not connected to the ISS to allow the station crew to clearly see the approaching spacecraft, something that is required of both teams to connect to the anchorage.

News 6 will plan to broadcast live coverage of the entire event.

SpaceX launched three wealthy businessmen and their astronaut escorts to the International Space Station on Friday for more than a week, as NASA joins Russia to host guests at the world’s most expensive tourist destination.

His first SpaceX charter flight to the orbital laboratory after two years of transporting astronauts there to NASA.

The story came on Friday when the first private crew was lifted from the Florida Space Shuttle to the International Space Station.

An American, Canadian and Israeli man who directs investments, real estate and other companies will arrive at the space station on Saturday. They pay $ 55 million each for the rocket trip and accommodation, including all meals.

Russia has been hosting tourists at the space station – and previously at the Mir station – for decades. Just last fall, a Russian film crew flew high, followed by a Japanese fashion mogul and his assistant.

NASA is finally taking action, after years of opposing visitors to the space station.

Their tickets include access to all but the Russian part of the space station – they will need permission from the three astronauts on board. Three Americans and a German also live there.

Former NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, kaperson, plans to avoid talking about politics and war in Ukraine while on the space station.

I honestly think it will not be difficult. I mean maybe a little, he said. He expects the spirit of cooperation to shine.

Private company Axiom Space organized the visit with NASA for its three paid clients: Larry Connor from Dayton, Ohio, who runs the Connor Group; Mark Pathy, founder and CEO of Montreals Mavrik Corp .; and Israels Eytan Stibbe, a former fighter pilot and founding partner of Vital Capital.

Before launch, their enthusiasm was palpable: Stibbe made a small leap when he landed the rocket at the Kennedy Space Center.

People gathered along the Spatial Coast to watch the first launch of the private space crew into space

People from near and far also joined in the excitement, coming to Jetty Park to witness the historic launch.

Carl and Pat Tortorige were completing a road trip to Jetty Park. The couple from Illinois said they had camped in the country more than 20 years ago. They said it was fortunate that their time coincided with the launch of the rocket.

They were just traveling around. We just decided to go back to where it all started, said Carl Tortorige.

SpaceX and NASA have been open with them about the dangers of space flight, said Lopez-Alegria, who spent seven months on the space station 15 years ago.

“I think there is no doubt about what the risks are or what the bad days might look like,” Lopez-Alegria told the Associated Press before the flight.

Each visitor has a complete list of experiments to perform during their nine to 10 days there, a reason they do not want to be called space tourists.

They are not up there to stick their noses in the window, said Axioms co-founder and president Michael Suffredini, a former NASA space station program manager.

The three businessmen are the last to benefit from opening the space for those with deep pockets. Rocket company Jeff Bezos Blue Origin is taking customers on 10-minute trips to the edge of space as Virgin Galactic expects to start flying customers on its rocket ship later this year.

The couple who followed Friday’s historic moment recalls having seen the ship launch while staying at Jetty Park. They said they were excited to see what would happen next for the future of space exploration.

He is neat. Who would have ever thought when it all started so much with President Kennedy and saying we would put a man on the moon and so on so that marriage would be at this point where private entities are going into space and doing things that are? It’s just exciting, said Pat Tortorige. What will the future be like? Is it really interesting to think about what we are going to do next?

Friday Flight is the second private charter for Elon Musks SpaceX, which took a billionaire and his guests on a three-day orbit trip last year.

Axiom is aiming for the second private flight to the space station next year. More customer travel will follow, with Axiom adding its own rooms to the orbital complex starting in 2024. After about five years, the company plans to dismantle its divisions to form a self-sustaining station – – one of several trading posts destined to replace the space station once it retires and NASA moves to the Moon.

On a cushion attached during the Friday launch: NASA’s new moon rocket, which is awaiting the completion of a clothing test for a test flight over the summer.

As a gift to the seven hosts of their station, the four visitors are receiving paella and other Spanish cuisine prepared by the famous chef Jose Andres. The rest of their time at the station, NASA frozen frozen food will have to do.

The SpaceX automated capsule is expected to return by four on April 19th.

Connor is honoring the air and space heritage in Ohios by taking a piece of cloth from the Wright Brothers 1903 Kitty Hawk leaflet and gold leaf from the Apollo 11 command module from the Neil Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta.

Only the second Israeli to launch into space, Stibbe will continue a storm experiment launched by the first – Ilan Ramon, who died aboard the Columbia in 2003. They were on the same fighter pilot squadron.

Stibbe is keeping copies of found pages of the Ramons space diary, as well as a song composed by musician son Ramons and a painting of pages falling from the sky by his daughter.

Being part of this unique team is a testament to me that there is no dream beyond achievement, he said.