Protesters of disappearing rebellion vow to stop London | The rebellion of extinction

Several thousand supporters of the Extinction Rebellion protest group gathered near the Speakers Corner in Hyde Park on Saturday to launch the group’s latest campaign in central London.
Hundreds of colorful flags bearing the symbol of the disappearance of the environmental protest movement were waving on the lawns near the Marble Arch until 11 a.m., while samba groups were warming up.
XR has promised to halt the capital over the next week, with new tactics developed in response to increasingly harsh police that minimized the groups’ efforts to cause disruption last August.
In Hyde Park, police vans and officers on horseback patrolled the outskirts of the crowd, but police presence seemed low. The crowd left around noon for a march through central London, placing roadblocks along the way.
Direct action was planned at the edges of the march against specific targets, but XR has remained silent on the details of what those targets might be.
During the morning, protesters mostly joined affinity groups, greeting friends they had not seen since the previous actions and enjoying a spring sunshine.
Nicky Goulianis, 33, from London, stood in the middle of the crowd with her nine-month-old daughter, Clio, in a wheelchair. Asked why she had joined the protest, she replied: All the reasons.
I have lived far from the UK, but I have admired the movement from afar, and I think it is inspiring to participate here. I lived in New York and saw its echo in New York and I am very excited to be joining today, Goulianis said.
I think we need radical action. I think often the oil and gas lobby does a good job of making us think about individual consumption, but we need to change everything.
At the ends of the crowd, with a small group, stood Marcelo Cervone, 28, who had adorned the top of his baseball cap with XR stickers. He said: I want to save the future of my four-month-old sons and I want to make sure he can dream, but, as we were allowed, to dream a lot.
Cervone said he had been protesting with XR for several years. We all hope we can end the fossil fuel economy. That’s the number one goal: an immediate transition from a fossil fuel economy, he said.
Dr. Graeme Hayes, an academic at Aston University studying social movements, was also among those gathered in Hyde Park. He has been observing, researching and analyzing XR since its inception in 2018.
That’s not a different thing, it feels like the same thing it looked like three years ago, but probably with fewer people, and it was definitely associated in a less enclosed space, Hayes said.
The move from Parliament Square to Hyde Park is also that move from three years of police interaction and the inability to maintain that public space.
Hayes said he felt ideological barriers were preventing XR from evolving. I took lots of pictures of all the different signs; so many are focused on your children or your children’s children, he said.
There is always a sense of how justice is a relationship with the future. There is a shift in justice. As usual, there are burdens on justice and on Africa, and it certainly’s really important, but it’s not relevant here and now. I’m trying to find things about capitalism, for example, and it’s hard to find.
