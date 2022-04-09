Watch live: Axiom Space sends its first crew to the International Space Station

Update for April 9: The private SpaceX Ax-1 astronaut crew will be anchored at the International Space Station today in 7:45 a.m. EDT. You can view it directly in the window above and view our live mission updates.

After anchoring, clips will be opened between the surrounding spacecraft 9:30 AM EDT (1330 GMT)with a welcome ceremony scheduled for 10:05 AM EDT (1405 GMT).

Our original story, including the initial start date of the mission, is below.

Four people are scheduled to leave space with him Axiom space The debut mission of his crew, and you can watch many of the events live.

The ascent to the historic Ax-1 mission is scheduled for Friday (April 8) at 12:05 pm EDT (1605 GMT), according to Axiom Space. On board a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and the Falcon 9 rocket will be former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría and paid passengers Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe.

Axiom will start a broadcast of pre-launch activities, launch and then anchor at 8:40 a.m. EDT (1240 GMT). You can watch the broadcast on axiomspace.com (opens in new tab) and its social media, perhaps on the SpaceX website, and here on Space.com, if possible.

NASA will also begin broadcasting at 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 GMT) on NASA television, NASA application (opens in new tab)NASA and agency social media Web page (opens in new tab). (Agency say (opens in new tab) its coverage will “merge with the joint Axiom Space and SpaceX broadcast”, so it is possible that the same source will be played in all three entities.)

We have listed some of the highlights below, so you know the highlights to watch during the broadcasts.

Friday, April 1 – 13:00 EDT (2100 GMT)

This virtual press conference will feature Axiom executives as well as astronauts aboard the Ax-1. The full list of participants includes:

You can tune in to watch the conference live at 13:00 EDT (2100 GMT) on Friday (April 1st) here (opens in new tab)or in the YouTube video embedded below, courtesy of Axiom Space.

Tuesday, April 5, no earlier than (NET) 3 pm EDT (1900 GMT)

Pre-departure press conference, targeted for one hour after the departure readiness review. Coverage will be provided by Axiom Space, NASA and here at Space.com if possible. Participants include:

Dana Weigel, deputy program director of the International Space Station, NASA

Angela Hart, Commercial Program Manager for Low Earth Orbit (LEO), NASA

Michael Suffredini, president and CEO, Axiom Space

Derek Hassmann, operations director, Axiom Space

Benjamin Reed, Senior Director, Human Space Flight Programs, SpaceX

Meteorological Officer Launch, 45th Weather Squadron, US Space Force

The Ax-1 crew conducts microgravity drills before their departure. (Image credit: Axiom Space)

Wednesday, April 6th

All of the following schedules may vary, depending on weather and technical factors.

The webcast begins at 8:40 a.m. EDT (1240 GMT) on Axiom Space and 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 GMT) on NASA. There may be coverage by SpaceX. We will also broadcast simultaneously on Space.com if possible. Departure is expected at 12:05 EDT (1605 GMT).

Assuming the launch goes on time, a post-launch press conference is scheduled for NET 1:15 pm EDT (1715 GMT) with the following participants. Coverage will be available at Axiom Space, NASA and here at Space.com if possible. Participants include:

Kathy Lueders, Associate Administrator for Space Operations, NASA

Dana Weigel, deputy program director of the International Space Station, NASA

Angela Hart, Commercial Program Manager LEO, NASA

Michael Suffredini, president and CEO, Axiom Space

Derek Hassmann, operations director, Axiom Space

Benjamin Reed, Senior Director, Human Space Flight Programs, SpaceX

TBD – In-flight events

Axiom Space may perform an in-flight event sometime after departure, but the exact time is not yet available. If it works, we will broadcast simultaneously here on Space.com if possible. Here is what Axiom says about the event:

“In anticipation of the crew and ground station cover schedule, Michael López-Alegría, Axiom Space vice president and Ax-1 commander, will attend an in-flight event from the Dragon spacecraft.”

If the internet broadcast does not work, Axiom will instead switch to the next coverage option, which is approximately two hours before Dragon connects to the ISS.

Saturday, April 8th

Coverage of these events will be available at Axiom Space, NASA and here at Space.com if possible. All schedules are approximate and may vary, depending on how the mission is going.

1am EDT (0500 GMT) – Webcast resumes and connection coverage begins.

2:45 AM EDT (0745 GMT) – Docking.

5 a.m. EDT (1000 GMT) – Lid opening and crew arrival ceremony.

