Celebrating the 90th anniversary News, Sports, Work

The International Peace Garden celebrates its 90th anniversary this summer and the holiday is set for July 29-31.

The celebration will include vendors from Pride of Dakota and Apple & Pine Market in Manitoba, live music and a historic village demonstration by the Manitoba Living History Society. The Garden of Peace is working with the Chippewa mountain group of turtles and other tribes and the First Nations in the state and province to present a powwow demonstration.

Plans are to offer a named dinner on Friday evening “The Taste of 1932.”

Historical performances over the summer will lead to events.

Although the centennial of the garden remains 10 years away, the board and staff want to start engaging people to share their stories and stories related to the garden, said Tim Chapman, executive director of the Peace Garden.

“We know there are people in the local communities who are in their 90s who were here that day in 1932 when they first dedicated the garden.” he said. “We will contact people and make calls through social media and our website, so that anyone who has that good story, whether they have been here in person or passed it on to their families, would like to record it. history and start building the audio database as well. ”

Ahead of the primary holiday, there will be a special celebration that will take place from Friday, July 1, which is Canada Day, to Monday, July 4, American Independence Day.

Triathlon Manitoba is hosting a Peace Garden Triathlon that will feature a cycling, swimming and running competition. The first triathlon in 2019 attracted about 200 participants, but upcoming events were suspended due to COVID-19, Chapman said.

“We are very excited to be working with Triathlon Manitoba again, helping them find American partners to make it a major, annual event here in the garden. It went very well the first time because the organization did not have to close any highways. It is not a complete triathlon that you can see in other places. It has an abbreviated form, “ – said Chapman. However, the event brought many people and attracted them to see different parts of the garden, he said.

On Saturday, July 2, the Peace Garden will hold a grand opening for the new children’s play area.

The Garden of Peace had received a capital grant through the State of North Dakota that was compared by Manitoba to provide about $ 2.5 million for garden improvements. The money for the playground came from those funds.

The playground consists of a series of animal-patterned areas. There will be a turtle area, a wolf area, a hawk and eagle area, a fox area and a beaver area. Kids will be able to move through those different play structures and understand what it is like to be those animals and learn why animals are important to the local ecology, Chapman said.

He said the Peace Garden has a variety of play structures, but they are dated. The new playground will be close to the heart of the garden, near the conservatory, gift shop and café.

“We really wanted to make the garden a more family-centered and friendlier place right there on the court.” – said Chapman. “The play area is located right between the official area and the terraces and the conservatory, so it actually creates more of a flow.”

The Garden of Peace is running a capital campaign that gives major donors the right to name the expanding conservatory and its internal features. People can also sponsor flower beds for $ 500- $ 5,000, which come with an option to take part in garden tours this summer.

The Peace Garden also encourages visitors to take advantage of its online booking for camping, events, daily or annual leave, kayak rentals and picnic areas.

Another great news for this coming summer is that the music camp will be back after a couple of years off due to the pandemic.

“The Garden of Peace is not the same place when you do not have a six or seven week music camp and all the energy it brings. So to celebrate and welcome the International Music Camp again, we have the theme of our annual flower bed designs around music and art. ” – said Chapman. “For the first time we are actually offering sponsorship of individual flower beds to support our budget and help us recover after several years of lost revenue due to COVID. So yes, it will be a really exciting time to have the new play area and the conservatory will be nearing completion in late summer and early fall. And then just come back to all those students who really bring a lot of life and play a lot of music for seven weeks. It will be transformative and it will help everyone, I think, to start feeling a little more normal again. ”









