Jason Kenney to address UCP members as the leadership review begins

Prime Minister Jason Kenney will call on members of the United Conservative Party for his political survival on Saturday as the party begins a review of his leadership.

The speech comes amid fears that Kenney’s leadership review effort will be a repeat of his 2017 campaign to win party leadership over rivals Brian Jean, now the UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac la Biche and Doug Schweitzer, the current Minister of Labor. economy and innovation.

The RCMP is still investigating allegations of fraud and identity theft in connection with the 2017 vote.

The special general meeting will convene at 11:00 a.m. and the entire event will be broadcast online to registered UCP members, a major change from the original plan to hold a personal, one-day vote at Red Deer.

The party changed the revision to a postal ballot, claiming that the number of new members registered to vote exceeded the capacity of the Red Deer meeting place.

Critics of the Prime Minister claim that the UCP executive changed the process because thousands of new members were likely to vote against Kenney’s leadership.

Kenney’s personal popularity has plummeted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Albertans are angry with him either because he did too little or too much to improve the spread of the virus. A vocal part of the UCP membership has expressed frustration with Kenney’s top-down leadership style and willingness to ignore the base’s wishes.

The review was originally intended to take place in the autumn of 2022, but it was moved as more than a quarter of constituency associations met the requirements under the party bylaws to require an earlier date.

The associations requested a review before March 1, but the party’s board of directors set April 9 as the date for the initial personal vote.

The change to a postal ballot means Kenney will not know his fate until May 18th.

Earlier this week, Kenney’s leadership review campaign published a letter signed by 19 former PC and Wildrose MPs.

They argued that voting against Kenney would mean the party would have to hold a leadership race this fall, which would give the UCP some time to prepare for the May 2023 provincial elections and result in a government of the NDP majority.

In a leaked media recording, Kenney told staff that he decided before Christmas not to retreat to keep “crazy” and “weird people” from taking on “their main Conservative party”.

Former Wildrose leaders Danielle Smith and Brian Jean have said they will run for party leadership. Jean was sworn in as the UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac la Biche on Thursday after winning the March 15 primary.

Here is the timeline as described by UCP:

April 9 – Kenney is scheduled to deliver a keynote address to registered party members shortly after the UCP convenes its special virtual general meeting at 11:00 p.m. Following Kenney’s speech, the party will hold election readiness training for volunteers. SGMbreaks until May 18 when the party will announce the results.

April 10 – The party said that it will start sending ballots by mail to members after April 9. Each package will contain an instruction sheet, listing the identification a member must provide, a return envelope, and the current ballot paper. Members will post the ballot to the auditing firm employed to oversee the voting process.

May 11 – All ballots must be received by 17:00

May 12 – Volunteers will begin to verify member identification and signed statements. Presidents, top financial officials, and secretaries from the 87 UCP electorate associations will be allowed to oversee the process.

The party says a “neutral return officer” will manage the whole process. Former Progressive Conservative MLA and Cabinet Minister Rick Orman replaced Steve McLeod as the return officer last week.

May 18 – Ballot papers are counted. The party convenes the special virtual general meeting to reveal the result.