International
Jason Kenney to address UCP members as the leadership review begins
Prime Minister Jason Kenney will call on members of the United Conservative Party for his political survival on Saturday as the party begins a review of his leadership.
The speech comes amid fears that Kenney’s leadership review effort will be a repeat of his 2017 campaign to win party leadership over rivals Brian Jean, now the UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac la Biche and Doug Schweitzer, the current Minister of Labor. economy and innovation.
The RCMP is still investigating allegations of fraud and identity theft in connection with the 2017 vote.
The special general meeting will convene at 11:00 a.m. and the entire event will be broadcast online to registered UCP members, a major change from the original plan to hold a personal, one-day vote at Red Deer.
The party changed the revision to a postal ballot, claiming that the number of new members registered to vote exceeded the capacity of the Red Deer meeting place.
Critics of the Prime Minister claim that the UCP executive changed the process because thousands of new members were likely to vote against Kenney’s leadership.
Kenney’s personal popularity has plummeted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Albertans are angry with him either because he did too little or too much to improve the spread of the virus. A vocal part of the UCP membership has expressed frustration with Kenney’s top-down leadership style and willingness to ignore the base’s wishes.
The review was originally intended to take place in the autumn of 2022, but it was moved as more than a quarter of constituency associations met the requirements under the party bylaws to require an earlier date.
The associations requested a review before March 1, but the party’s board of directors set April 9 as the date for the initial personal vote.
The change to a postal ballot means Kenney will not know his fate until May 18th.
Earlier this week, Kenney’s leadership review campaign published a letter signed by 19 former PC and Wildrose MPs.
They argued that voting against Kenney would mean the party would have to hold a leadership race this fall, which would give the UCP some time to prepare for the May 2023 provincial elections and result in a government of the NDP majority.
In a leaked media recording, Kenney told staff that he decided before Christmas not to retreat to keep “crazy” and “weird people” from taking on “their main Conservative party”.
Former Wildrose leaders Danielle Smith and Brian Jean have said they will run for party leadership. Jean was sworn in as the UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac la Biche on Thursday after winning the March 15 primary.
Here is the timeline as described by UCP:
April 9 – Kenney is scheduled to deliver a keynote address to registered party members shortly after the UCP convenes its special virtual general meeting at 11:00 p.m. Following Kenney’s speech, the party will hold election readiness training for volunteers. SGMbreaks until May 18 when the party will announce the results.
April 10 – The party said that it will start sending ballots by mail to members after April 9. Each package will contain an instruction sheet, listing the identification a member must provide, a return envelope, and the current ballot paper. Members will post the ballot to the auditing firm employed to oversee the voting process.
May 11 – All ballots must be received by 17:00
May 12 – Volunteers will begin to verify member identification and signed statements. Presidents, top financial officials, and secretaries from the 87 UCP electorate associations will be allowed to oversee the process.
The party says a “neutral return officer” will manage the whole process. Former Progressive Conservative MLA and Cabinet Minister Rick Orman replaced Steve McLeod as the return officer last week.
May 18 – Ballot papers are counted. The party convenes the special virtual general meeting to reveal the result.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/jason-kenney-to-address-ucp-members-as-leadership-review-begins-1.6413870
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Exclusive video shows former ‘Empire’ actor’s first moments in Cook County Jail April 6, 2022
- Jack Hurley named to 2022 Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list April 6, 2022
- Close friend of Imran Khan’s wife flees to Dubai for fear of arrest: report April 6, 2022
- Musical form heard in some Bollywood movies – Crossword Clue April 6, 2022
- Celebrate in style and comfort with Irish linen and silk dresses April 6, 2022