Emergency alarm canceled, 2 arrested after NS RCMP responded to shootings in Preston area – Halifax





Nova Scotia’s RCMP has arrested two suspects and say they believe there is no longer an immediate threat to public safety after an emergency alert was issued and East Preston residents, NS were told to take refuge in the country after “two shootings. last “in East and North Preston. At 11:25 p.m., police announced via Twitter that no injuries were reported, the direction to shelter on the spot was removed and the emergency alarm was canceled. The emergency alarm, sent shortly after 8pm Friday night, said the two suspects were seen running into a wooded area behind Brian Street in East Preston “and are believed to be armed”. “All residents must close their doors and take refuge in the country. “Do not approach the suspects and if they are seen call 911 immediately,” she said. 23:25 Two suspects are arrested and the investigation is ongoing. No injuries were reported. On-site housing guidelines have been removed; alarms and cancellations. Police no longer believe there is an immediate risk to the safety of residents in the area. 1/2 – RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 9, 2022 The story goes down the ad In an interview shortly after 8:30 p.m., RCMP spokesman Cpl. Chris Marshall said officers responded to the shooting around 6:55 p.m. Trends Will Smith was expelled from the Oscars for 10 years after being slapped by Chris Rock

6 cases of COVID-19 XE have been reported in Canada “While members were responding and investigating, one suspect was arrested and then two male suspects fled into the woods behind Brian Street,” he said. “No one is believed to be injured in the shooting at the moment. “Obviously, as more information comes in, that may change, but now I understand that no one is believed to be hurt.” At 9:20 a.m., Nova Scotia’s RCMP said in a Twitter post that one of the suspects had been arrested but the other was still at large. He said additional shots were fired in the Bell Street area, about two miles from Brian Road. As of 11:30 p.m. Friday, it is unclear what happened to the third suspect. The RCMP said more details will be made available on Saturday. The emergency alarm was given shortly after 8pm on Friday. It has since been removed.

Global News

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8747527/emergency-alert-ns-rcmp-preston-shooting/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos