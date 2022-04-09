The war in Ukraine causes global food prices to rise to record levelsExBulletin







change the title Nariman El-Mofty / AP

Nariman El-Mofty / AP A United Nations agency says the war in Ukraine caused food prices to rise in March to the highest levels ever recorded. Food and Agriculture Organization announced on Friday that the FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of a “basket of commonly traded foodstuffs”, averaged 159.3 points in March. This is an increase of 12.6% from February, which was already the highest level since the organization started tracking in 1990. It is also 33.6% higher than it was last March. The FAO says the war “spread shock across the markets of basic cereals and vegetable oils”. Russia and Ukraine together accounted for about 30% of global wheat exports and 20% of corn exports over the past three years, the organization said, with conflict-related export disruptions in both countries causing global prices to rise. wheat and coarse wheat. The FAO cereal price index was 17.1% higher in March than in February. “The expected loss of exports from the Black Sea region exacerbated the already tight global grain availability,” the organization added. “With concerns about harvest conditions in the United States increasing support, world wheat prices rose sharply in March, rising by 19.7 percent.” He also notes that Ukraine is the world’s leading exporter of sunflower seed oil and says rising prices for sunflower seed oil and crude oil have pushed up prices for other vegetable oils, such as palm, soybean and rapeseed. . In total, the FAO vegetable oil price index rose 23.2% in one month. The FAO saw the slightest increase in its indices for sugar, meat and dairy products, to which it cited a number of factors (from the lack of slaughtered pigs in Western Europe to the appreciation of the Brazilian real currency). The organization also published a new forecast for the production and use of cereals (or cereals used for food) for the 2021/2022 season to reflect the expected impact of the war on cereal markets. He says the forecast for wheat production has dropped slightly since last month’s estimate, but still shows an increase of 1.1% (to 784 million metric tons). “The closure of the port in Ukraine is seen as significantly restricting exports from the country, while financial and freight challenges are hampering exports from the Russian Federation,” he explained. “These factors are likely to remain in force for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.” The FAO says the expected loss of exports will be reflected in lower shipments to and from the region, higher global prices, reduced imports, slower demand growth and “smaller stocks than previously expected in some countries “. This is all at the top of increasing market uncertainty, changing trade flows and changing export measures. He also lowered his forecast for the global grain trade, citing war and the information currently available. In return, he predicts that the European Union and India will increase grain exports while the US, Argentina and India will send more corn. Global food safety experts fear that Russia’s war in Ukraine could trigger a rise in severe malnutrition and even starvation far beyond its borders. NPR Nurith Aizenman reports that there may be monetary solutions despite the world’s poor history in this area. This story originally appeared on Morning edition live blog.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/04/08/1091705608/global-food-prices-record-high-ukraine-war The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos