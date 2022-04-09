The first private astronauts arrive at the International Space Station News | DW





The first completely private team of astronauts that flew to the International Space Station (ISS) arrived at the floating search site on Saturday, confirmed the US space agency NASA. The four-person crew anchored at the ISS shortly before 1300 UTC, almost 24 hours after taking off from NASA’s Kennedy space center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Friday. Houston-based startup Axiom Space Inc. is sponsoring the mission, called Axiom-1, which carries three private citizens and an experienced astronaut. A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, propelled by a Falcon 9 rocket, led the group to the ISS. SpaceX also led the flight control mission from its headquarters near Los Angeles. Axiom, SpaceX and NASA are working together to accomplish the mission. All three have said the mission is a major step in the recent expansion of commercial space ventures. Retired NASA Spanish-American astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria is leading the flight, along with second in command Larry Connor, an entrepreneur and aerobatic aviator from Ohio, assigned as the mission pilot. Also on board as mission specialists are investor-philanthropist and former Israeli fighter pilot Eytan Stibbe and Canadian businessman and philanthropist Mark Pathy. Not a tourist flight Now that they have reached the ISS, NASA is responsible for the astronauts. The director of operations said that this mission would be very different from the highly publicized “space tourism” flights, which last only a few minutes, of billionaires like Jeff Bezos of Amazon and Richard Branson of Virgin Group. “The difference is that our boys are not going up there and will not swim around for eight days taking pictures and looking through the dome,” Derek Hassmann, Axiom Space’s director of operations, told reporters at a pre-launch conference. “I mean we have a very intensive and research-oriented timeline for them,” Hassmann said. Axiom executives said Axiom-1 crew members underwent rigorous astronaut training with NASA and SpaceX to prepare them for eight days of scientific and biomedical research. It includes research on brain health, heart stem cells, cancer and aging, as well as a technological demonstration to produce optics using the surface tension of liquids in microgravity, company executives said. During their stay, they will share the ISS with seven regular crew members, three American astronauts, a German astronaut and three Russian cosmonauts. rs, jcg / msh (Reuters, AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/first-private-astronauts-arrive-at-international-space-station/a-61413555 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos