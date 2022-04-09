The European Union is resuming its diplomatic presence in Kiev. Italy will follow





The Kramatorsk train station is seen after Friday’s attack. (Fadel Senna / AFP) The military governor of Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region said evacuation corridors for civilians were being “repaired” following a Russian missile strike on the Kramatorsk train station on Friday. Speaking on national television, Serhii Haidai said: “Unfortunately, after yesterday’s disaster from Kramatorsk, our evacuation routes are being repaired, but we are ready, we will continue to evacuate people. Haidai said bombings were continuing across the region. “All the settlements are being shelled,” he said. “The most difficult areas are Rubizhne, Popasna and the Hirske community. The Hirske community is shelled from morning till evening, constantly, the enemy is not stopped at all, it is shot with all kinds of weapons, but also with planes. continues in Popasna and Rubizhne ”. On Saturday, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced in the Telegram that 10 evacuation corridors had been agreed. In the Donetsk region, she said there would be a corridor from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia for private vehicles. In the Zaporizhzhia region, Vereshchuk said four corridors, from Berdiansk, Tokmak, Enerhodar and Melitopol to Zaporizhzhia would be open to private vehicles and buses. In the Luhansk region, Vereshchuk named five corridors to Bakhmut, coming from Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna, Rubizhne and the village of Hirske. Some background: At least 50 people, including five children, were killed and almost 100 wounded in a Russian rocket attack on a train station used as an evacuation center in the eastern city of Kramatorsk on Friday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack was “another Russian war crime for which all those involved will be held accountable.” Kramatorsk is a key rail evacuation point for civilians seeking to flee heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian officials have also warned that Russia is preparing a major offensive in the eastern region of Donbas. CNN’s Christiane Amanpour and Jo Shelley contributed reporting in this post.

