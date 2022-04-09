The commercial crew anchors with the International Space Station after the quiet meeting





Four civilians in a SpaceX Crew Dragon certified capsule anchored at the International Space Station early Saturday, launching the first NASA-sanctioned commercial visit to the lab complex by a private company. Launched on Friday from the Kennedy Space Center, Axiom-1 Crew Dragon – Endeavor – executed a 20-hour automated meeting, catching up with the space station and moving to anchor in the Harmony module in front of the lab at 8:29 a.m. EDT . The connection was delayed for about 45 minutes due to a video configuration problem on the space station, but Crew Dragon had no problems and the final push to anchor was the perfect picture. The seven long-term crew members of the space station welcomed the four commercial Ax-1 astronauts aboard the lab complex with a traditional post-docking ceremony. TV NASA

“I hope you enjoyed half the extra orbit on the Dragon, or at least found it memorable,” a SpaceX flight controller told the radio. “Welcome to the International Space Station.” After extended leak checks to verify a hermetic structural seal, the lids were opened and the crew members of Axiom-1 – retired astronaut and mission commander Michael Lopéz-Alegría, real estate executive Larry Connor, Canadian investor Mark and Israeli Eytan Stibbe – sailed to the station. Waiting with hugs and handshakes their new crew members were station commander Thomas Marshburn, Raja Chari, Kayla Barron and German astronaut Matthias Maurer. launched on board another Dragon Crew last November. Also on hand: Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Medveev and Sergey Korsakov, who arrived in the mail last month. A camera in the SpaceX Crew Dragon looks over the shoulders of Commander Michael Lopéz-Alegría, left, and co-pilot Larry Connor during the final approach to the International Space Station. SpaceX / NASA TV

The 11 gathered at the Harmony module for a traditional “welcome on board” ceremony. “You guys look great,” Mike Suffredini, CEO of Axiom Space, the Houston-based company that paid for the mission, told radio. “Dragon Journey, it seems you’ve been well … We’ve been talking about this historic mission for a long time, so we’ll stop talking about it now and just keep going with it. So you have “a great mission. We look forward to it.” Connor said he was “excited and honored to be here.” “Thanks to SpaceX, phenomenal journey. Thanks to Axiom for realizing this dream. Thanks to NASA, thank you to the entire crew. We are here to experience this, but we understand that there is a responsibility and the responsibility is first and foremost for this civilian crew to get it right. During the final approach of the Dragon Crew, a camera at the International Space Station captured the nearby SpaceX capsule and the distant moon suspended in the deep black of space. TV NASA

“And this is what we are fully committed to … It will be a busy week for us and I’m sure it will pass.” Summed up Pathy: “Wow, it’s just wonderful to be here. It’s hard to find the words, but it has been a wonderful journey.” So far, Axiom Space has booked four Crew Dragon flights through SpaceX, launching its first mission, the Ax-1, on Friday. It is the first fully commercial, non-governmental flight to the International Space Station. Over the nearly 10 days of mooring, the Ax-1 crew plans to conduct 25 privately conducted experiments, conduct technological demonstrations and Earth observation, and attend public contact sessions. They are expected to disintegrate on April 19 and return to an ocean splash, weather permitting. For Axiom, the flight represents a major step towards the goal of launching multiple modules on the space station, starting in late 2024, to serve as a commercial research facility. When the ISS retires at the end of the decade, Axiom plans to split its connected modules to serve as a commercial free-flying space station. More



William Harwood Bill Harwood has covered the U.S. space program full-time since 1984, initially as head of Cape Canaveral’s office for United Press International and now as a consultant for CBS News. It covered 129 spacecraft missions, every interplanetary flight since the Voyager 2 flight near Neptune, and a range of commercial and military launches. Based at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Harwood is a dedicated amateur astronomer and co-author of “Comm Check: The Final Flight of Shuttle Columbia.”

