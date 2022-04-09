The all-civilian Ax-1 crew anchored at the International Space Station





The all-civilian Ax-1 mission crew anchored at the International Space Station early Saturday morning, marking the first time private citizens visited the spacecraft. The SpaceXs Dragon Spacecraft, with its four-person crew, arrived at the ISS shortly before 8:30 a.m. EST after a nearly 21-hour voyage that departed from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The connection was initially delayed for about 45 minutes due to some technical problems with the video. “Mission crews worked to direct the video using a SpaceX ground station to the crew at the space station allowing the Dragon to continue anchoring,” a Press release states. The video posted on Twitter by Axiom Space, the Houston-based company that organized the flight, showed the space station astronauts waiting and embracing the Ax-1 crew. They will be at the space station for the next eight days. Ax-1 crew inside SpaceX Dragon capsule. From left: Mark Pathy, Larry Connor, Michael Lpez-Alegra and Eytan Stibbe. Courtesy of SpaceX The Ax-1 crew is led by Michael Lpez-Alegra, a retired NASA astronaut who now serves as vice president of business development for Axiom Space. He is joined by three paid clients: US real estate investor Larry Connor, Canadian businessman Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe, a former Israeli fighter pilot. Connor, Pathy and Stibbe pay $ 55 million each for the experience as wellReported by the Associated Pressthis year. While on the space station, they will participate in scientific experiments and philanthropic projects, including health-related research for the Mayo Clinic and the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Axiom Space said the mission is a precursor to the commercialization of Earth’s low orbit and said it intends to fly at least three more commercial flights to the space station. It is also planning to build its privately funded space station into orbit.

Denise Chow CONTRIBUTORS.

