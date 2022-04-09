International
A disgust: The world reacts to the deadly attack in Kramatorsk | News of the Russia-Ukraine war
The bombing of a train station in eastern Ukraine has drawn global condemnation and calls for responsibility, as Ukrainian officials said the attack in Kramatorsk killed at least 52 people and injured hundreds more.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attack in the Donetsk region was a deliberate attack on civilians, accusing Russian forces of firing on ordinary people at an ordinary train station.
According to Ukrainian officials, thousands of people had gathered at the station in an attempt to escape. Local Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said later Friday that the death toll had risen to 52, including five children.
Moscow has denied responsibility for the attack, saying the allegations are completely untrue.
Here is a summary of world reactions:
European Union
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell strongly condemned the attack, saying it aimed to prevent civilians from escaping hostilities.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who visited Ukraine on Friday along with Borrell and other European leaders, also condemned the attack on the train station as disgusting.
I am horrified by the loss of life and will personally express my condolences to the President [Zelenskyy]it wrote on Twitter. My thoughts are with the families of the victims.
I strongly condemn the indiscriminate attack this morning against a train station in #Kramatorsk from Russia, which killed dozens of people and left many others injured. This is another attempt to close the escape routes for those fleeing this unjustified war and causing human suffering.
Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) April 8, 2022
United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said the attack was another horrific atrocity committed by Russia, hitting civilians who were trying to evacuate and reach safety.
He vowed to continue providing security assistance and weapons to Ukraine. And, together with our allies and partners, we will support efforts to investigate this attack while documenting Russia’s actions and holding them accountable, Biden wrote on Twitter.
The attack on a train station in Ukraine is another horrific atrocity committed by Russia, hitting civilians who were trying to evacuate and arrive safely.
Presidenti Biden (@POTUS) April 8, 2022
France
French President Emmanuel Macron said the deadly bomb was disgusting.
Ukrainian civilians are fleeing the worst. Their weapons? Chairs chairs, teddy bears and luggage. At Kramatorsk railway station this morning, families waiting to leave suffered the unthinkable. Dozens are dead, hundreds injured. This is a disgusting thing, he wrote on Twitter.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said separately that the attack should be investigated as a crime against humanity.
They hit a station where there are refugees, civilians and so this can be seen as a crime against humanity, Le Drian told France 5 television. These crimes cannot go unpunished. Experts need to get there quickly and document urgently to provide evidence of crimes against humanity.
Ukrainian civilians are fleeing the worst. Their weapons? Chairs chairs, teddy bears and luggage. At Kramatorsk railway station this morning, families waiting to leave suffered the unthinkable. Dozens are dead, hundreds injured. This is a disgusting thing.
Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 8, 2022
United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the attack shows the depths in which [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s lauded army has sunk.
“It’s a war crime to attack civilians indiscriminately, and Russia’s crimes in Ukraine will not go unnoticed or unpunished,” Johnson told a news conference, pledging to send another $ 130 million in military aid to Ukraine. .
United Nations
UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon’s spokesman Antonio Guterres said the attack in Kramatorsk, as well as other attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, were completely unacceptable.
“These are serious violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, for which the perpetrators must be held accountable,” Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. declaration.
The Secretary-General reminds all parties of their obligations under international law to protect civilians and the urgency to agree on humanitarian ceasefires in order to enable the safe evacuation and humanitarian access of populations trapped in conflict. The Secretary-General reiterates his appeal to all concerned to end this brutal war immediately.
UN Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine Amin Awad also called for an immediate investigation. It was widely reported over the past two days that the station and the surrounding area were filled with civilians trying to flee intensified hostilities, Awad said in an earlier post. declaration.
We are extremely concerned about the reports of children, women, the elderly and people with disabilities, the most vulnerable people in the Kramatorsk area, who were caught by this attack.
