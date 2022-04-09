International
Feel Good Friday: Highlights of the week at Global BC
Every week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and weekend.
Here are five stories we want to share:
Shaking himself: The owner of the Vancouver bakery was reunited with his sister from Ukraine
The owner of a Ukrainian bakery in Vancouver is taking a breather now that her sister and nephew have arrived safely in Canada from their war-torn country.
“We were driving from the airport and I was forcing myself to check if it was true or not,” Iryna Karpenko told Global News.
We have not seen each other for eight years.
Ukrainian woman, teenage boys arrive safely in Vancouver after escaping from Mariupol
After leaving the besieged port city of Mariupol, a Ukrainian woman and her two 13-year-old sons have arrived safely in Vancouver.
Victoria Serheiienko reunited with her best friend, Yuliya Cherman, who is also from Mariupol and who lives in Maple Ridge, for the first time in more than three years since arriving at Vancouver International Airport late Tuesday evening.
Trends
Vaccinated Canadians may have symptoms of COVID-19 despite the test being negative. That is why
6 cases of COVID-19 XE have been reported in Canada
It’s emotional, so emotional, and we’re going to cry together, Cherman said, holding her friend in a tearful hug at the arrivals terminal. The best thing is that they are alive.
I still can not believe it. To me, it’s like a dream, like a sunny dream. I am very happy that they succeeded and I can help them. This is the beginning of our new life together.
This Is BC: Band offers comprehensive performance for the deaf
The film CODA won the best film at the Oscars this year. And here in BC, there is a group called HALF / ASIAN with Amy the CODA that is making a difference in the lives of deaf people.
As Jay Durant tells us in This Is BC, musicians are drawing from their life experiences.
The Kamloops pipeline reaches the top 24 of American Idol
An 18-year-old pipeline worker from Kamloops has turned into the top 24 in American Idol.
Cameron Whitcomb won the judges on Monday with Bob Dylans performance of “It Aint Me Babe” and put the song with what is fast becoming his back brand.
Export BC has said he has little or no experience with interpreting music, but he continues to gain the support of judges Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry and Luke Brian with his seemingly limitless supply of energy and tone.
Rwandan genocide survivor Vancouver hopes coffee company helps heal trauma
A Vancouver resident who survived the Rwandan genocide against the Tutsis nearly 30 years ago has opened a coffee company to raise money for the survivors’ mental health needs.
Not only does Neza Coffee get its beans from the coffee farms run by the Nadine Umutonis family and neighbors at home in Rwanda, but a portion of all profits will also go towards mental health and sources of trauma for massacre survivors brutal in both Rwanda and Vancouver. .
It’s a call to my life, Umutoni told Global News.
