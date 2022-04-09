International
The lack of taxis leaves long lines of frustrated, touristy residents at Louis Armstrong International
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) – When Desiree Drakes’s flight to New Orleans from Las Vegas landed Thursday night, she thought the most stressful part of the day’s trip was behind her. That is, until she came out.
We were hit with maybe 300 people standing outside in line for a taxi, Drake said. There were others standing in line trying to get Ubers and Lyfts.
Drake’s flight landed at Louis Armstrong International Airport around 11pm on Thursday. She and her husband parked their car nearby, at a friend place in Metairie. From there, they will have to travel home to Mandeville.
They only had to travel about 2.5 miles to their friends.
I looked at the taxi line and I can say it was just a few lines, she said. I thought, this could go on at least until three in the morning. What are we going to do?
A small number of taxis for hundreds of people and the opportunities to make a trip through Uber or Lyft were also not numerous.
Luckily, Drake and her husband were persistent, repeatedly clicking the Uber app until they got one of the only drivers available.
We were lucky, we found someone, Drake said. It was a rising price, it was about $ 80 to go two and a half miles, but we got it. We were just excited.
Drake said he felt bad for tourists, especially for seniors who relied on taxi services.
We feel sorry for the passengers who were listening to their conversations on the flight. They were very excited to arrive in New Orleans. They were talking about, We want to go get a cocktail, we want to get a poboy. They were just excited to start their travels, she said. And that’s what they met.
A large shortage of taxi drivers is irritating potential passengers across the city. It’s nothing new, but one taxi company said they are at critically low levels.
While once, before the Coronavirus pandemic, about 1,600 taxi drivers could be found on the New Orleans subway, only about 700 drivers remain in Orleans and about 125 remain in Jefferson Parish, according to the taxi company owner.
He blames over-regulation on taxis, compared to Ubers and Lyfts.
According to an airport spokesman, the number of taxi drivers with taxi drivers allowing them to pick up and drop off airport customers is 406, up from a total of 877 before the pandemic.
The Uber driver at the exit showed us the parking lot where taxis or Ubers usually land, and he said: Look, there is no one there. There is no one to take these people, Drake said.
I just thought, these poor people. This is the first impression they have of the city. Sa turp.
FOX 8 contacted Armstrong International for details and the following response was provided:
Louis Armstrong International Airport is aware that there have been extended waiting times for taxis and limited availability of travel sharing yesterday at 23:00. Due to the arrival of multiple flights delayed over a short period of time, a higher than normal demand was set by taxi and travel delivery providers.
Also, the Airport has noticed that during these unusual times, travel sharing providers can raise fares and taxis have a fixed fare that can not fluctuate with demand, more passengers are relocated to the taxi line instead of paying the fare. growth, thus creating longer waiting times and taxi lines.
The taxi and travel sharing industries seem to, like many other industries across the country, be experiencing labor shortages as we begin to emerge from the peak of COVID-19. There are currently 406 taxi drivers with keyboards that allow them to operate at the airport compared to 877 taxis deployed in 2019 ahead of COVID-19.
As passenger activity continues to recover steadily at the airport, we will continue to work with our transport providers and hospitality industry partners to make them aware of the growing demand, especially during peak periods, so that they can work to provide convenient options for travelers.
See a spelling or grammar mistake in our history? Click here to report it. Please include the title.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://www.fox8live.com/2022/04/09/shortage-taxis-leaves-long-lines-frustrated-residents-tourists-louis-armstrong-international/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Exclusive video shows former ‘Empire’ actor’s first moments in Cook County Jail April 6, 2022
- Jack Hurley named to 2022 Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list April 6, 2022
- Close friend of Imran Khan’s wife flees to Dubai for fear of arrest: report April 6, 2022
- Musical form heard in some Bollywood movies – Crossword Clue April 6, 2022
- Celebrate in style and comfort with Irish linen and silk dresses April 6, 2022