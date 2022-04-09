The lack of taxis leaves long lines of frustrated, touristy residents at Louis Armstrong International

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) – When Desiree Drakes’s flight to New Orleans from Las Vegas landed Thursday night, she thought the most stressful part of the day’s trip was behind her. That is, until she came out.

We were hit with maybe 300 people standing outside in line for a taxi, Drake said. There were others standing in line trying to get Ubers and Lyfts.

Drake’s flight landed at Louis Armstrong International Airport around 11pm on Thursday. She and her husband parked their car nearby, at a friend place in Metairie. From there, they will have to travel home to Mandeville.

They only had to travel about 2.5 miles to their friends.

I looked at the taxi line and I can say it was just a few lines, she said. I thought, this could go on at least until three in the morning. What are we going to do?

A small number of taxis for hundreds of people and the opportunities to make a trip through Uber or Lyft were also not numerous.

Luckily, Drake and her husband were persistent, repeatedly clicking the Uber app until they got one of the only drivers available.

We were lucky, we found someone, Drake said. It was a rising price, it was about $ 80 to go two and a half miles, but we got it. We were just excited.

Drake said he felt bad for tourists, especially for seniors who relied on taxi services.

We feel sorry for the passengers who were listening to their conversations on the flight. They were very excited to arrive in New Orleans. They were talking about, We want to go get a cocktail, we want to get a poboy. They were just excited to start their travels, she said. And that’s what they met.

A large shortage of taxi drivers is irritating potential passengers across the city. It’s nothing new, but one taxi company said they are at critically low levels.

While once, before the Coronavirus pandemic, about 1,600 taxi drivers could be found on the New Orleans subway, only about 700 drivers remain in Orleans and about 125 remain in Jefferson Parish, according to the taxi company owner.

He blames over-regulation on taxis, compared to Ubers and Lyfts.

According to an airport spokesman, the number of taxi drivers with taxi drivers allowing them to pick up and drop off airport customers is 406, up from a total of 877 before the pandemic.

The Uber driver at the exit showed us the parking lot where taxis or Ubers usually land, and he said: Look, there is no one there. There is no one to take these people, Drake said.

I just thought, these poor people. This is the first impression they have of the city. Sa turp.

FOX 8 contacted Armstrong International for details and the following response was provided:

Louis Armstrong International Airport is aware that there have been extended waiting times for taxis and limited availability of travel sharing yesterday at 23:00. Due to the arrival of multiple flights delayed over a short period of time, a higher than normal demand was set by taxi and travel delivery providers.

Also, the Airport has noticed that during these unusual times, travel sharing providers can raise fares and taxis have a fixed fare that can not fluctuate with demand, more passengers are relocated to the taxi line instead of paying the fare. growth, thus creating longer waiting times and taxi lines.

The taxi and travel sharing industries seem to, like many other industries across the country, be experiencing labor shortages as we begin to emerge from the peak of COVID-19. There are currently 406 taxi drivers with keyboards that allow them to operate at the airport compared to 877 taxis deployed in 2019 ahead of COVID-19.

As passenger activity continues to recover steadily at the airport, we will continue to work with our transport providers and hospitality industry partners to make them aware of the growing demand, especially during peak periods, so that they can work to provide convenient options for travelers.

