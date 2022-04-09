The judge tells the prosecuting defendant that his conduct must change | News, Sports, Work





HOLLIDAYSBURG – An Altoona man who plugged a GPS tracking device into an ex-girlfriend’s car and billed monthly fees on her credit card will spend another six months in county jail to complete a sentence for a criminal charge of forgery, as given. Friday at Blair District Court. Matthew McDonald, 47, who has been in county jail since his arrest in April 2021, had no explanation for his behavior. “What were you thinking?” Judge Jackie Bernard asked McDonald. “I was not,” McDonald replied. Online court records show Altoona police have twice accused McDonald of placing a GPS device in an ex-girlfriend’s vehicle and using it to track her whereabouts and send messages. In the first case, McDonald pleaded guilty in March 2020 to harassment, theft and similar offenses and was sentenced to 5 to 23.5 months in prison in the county. In the second case, which Bernard addressed on Friday, police said another woman and McDonald had an affair in December 2020 and January 2021. After the split, the woman told police McDonald’s texted her, indicating he knew her whereabouts. After learning of McDonald’s previous conviction, the woman told police she looked down at her car and found a GPS device. Police also accused McDonald of setting a recurring GPS fee of about $ 45 a month on his ex-girlfriend’s second credit card. Police said the woman also reported receiving threatening text messages from several phone accounts believed to have been sent by McDonald. When McDonald referred to his actions as nonsense, Bernard told him: “It was more than nonsense. “There are so many layers of bad behavior here.” Bernard told McDonald that in addition to an assessment of drugs, alcohol and mental health, his sentencing order would require him to take part in a psychological assessment. “I would not like to see you again in this court, but it depends on your ability to change.” said Bernard. Assistant District Attorney Ian Hausner and defense attorney Ted Krol presented Bernard with the negotiated claim. They proposed an additional 6 months and 13 days in jail so that McDonald could end up 18 months in the county jail. The option allows him to avoid transfer to a state prison where he may or may not be released after 18 months in prison. Bernard’s sentence also barred McDonald from any contact with his ex-girlfriend. Mirror Staff Writer Kay Stephens is at 814-946-7456. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

