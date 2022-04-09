International
Bangladesh: School teacher arrested for discussing difference between science and religion should be released immediately
Bangladeshi authorities should immediately and unconditionally release Hriday Chandra Mondal, a schoolteacher who was arrested on charges of hurting religious sentiment after discussing the difference between religion and science in class, Amnesty International said.
In the discussion at school, where teachers should be free to discuss any ideas or facts without fear of retaliation, the teacher argued that religion is a matter of faith while science looks at the evidence, according to a recording filmed by [a student/someone in the class and?] distributed on social networks. In audio recording accessed from Amnesty International, the teacher said: There is no evidence in religion. Religion finally says that God will take care of everything. Religion offers memorized words while science shows evidence.
On March 22, two days after the registration took place, the school principal told the media that students and other people from the community were demonstrating outside the school seeking punishment for Hriday Chandra Mondal. Later that day, a high school assistant office filed a case with the police against the teacher, who was subsequently arrested. He has since been remanded in custody after being denied parole twice. The next parole hearing is scheduled for April 10, 2022 in the District and Hearing Court.
It is scandalous that a teacher finds himself behind bars simply because he has expressed his opinion while teaching a class. Teachers should be free to discuss ideas and opinions of all kinds without fear of retaliation.
Smriti Singh Deputy Regional Director, South Asia
Hriday Chandra Mondal is only for the exercise of her right to freedom of expression and should be released immediately and unconditionally, said Smriti Singh, Deputy Regional Director for South Asia at Amnesty International.
The detention of Hriday Chandra Mondals is a symbol of a disturbing trend in Bangladesh, where space for free expression is shrinking rapidly. Stopping a teacher simply from discussing ideas in class sets a dangerous precedent where even challenging students to think critically can now lead to someone in jail.
Amnesty International has documented a growing sense of fear among people in Bangladesh stemming from the arbitrary ban and growing criminalization of the right to freedom of expression. The case of Hriday Chandra Mandals only worsens the situation and represents a direct threat to one of the last bastions of free expression in the country.
Several civil societies and academic organizations, including the Bangladesh Astronomical Society and the Center for Women Journalists, have condemned the arrest and raised concerns about the ability of academics to teach. Similarly, human rights defenders, lawyers and teachers across the country have raised questions about the timing of the arrest, which they say appears to be politically motivated.
The detention of Hriday Chandra Mondals is a shameful demonstration of the erosion of the human rights situation in Bangladesh. Authorities need to take urgent measures to improve conditions that allow people to express themselves freely and confidently, and to ensure that teachers can speak freely in the classroom without fear of retaliation, Smriti Singh said.
Background
Under international human rights law, the exercise of the right to freedom of expression can only be subject to certain restrictions if they are provided for in a clearly worded law and are clearly necessary and proportionate for the purpose of protecting certain public interests. (national security, public order, or public health or morals) or the rights or reputation of others. The protection of abstract concepts or religious or other beliefs, or the religious sensibilities of their followers, is not a permissible basis for restricting the right to freedom of expression.
UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief recently observed that sensitivity to the religious feelings of different religious communities and faith should become an important feature of the culture of communication… Subjective feelings of offense, however, should never guide legislative action, court decisions or other state activities.
Sources
2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2022/04/bangladesh-schoolteacher-detained-for-discussing-the-difference-between-science-and-religion-must-be-immediately-released/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Exclusive video shows former ‘Empire’ actor’s first moments in Cook County Jail April 6, 2022
- Jack Hurley named to 2022 Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list April 6, 2022
- Close friend of Imran Khan’s wife flees to Dubai for fear of arrest: report April 6, 2022
- Musical form heard in some Bollywood movies – Crossword Clue April 6, 2022
- Celebrate in style and comfort with Irish linen and silk dresses April 6, 2022