Bangladesh: School teacher arrested for discussing difference between science and religion should be released immediately

Bangladeshi authorities should immediately and unconditionally release Hriday Chandra Mondal, a schoolteacher who was arrested on charges of hurting religious sentiment after discussing the difference between religion and science in class, Amnesty International said.

In the discussion at school, where teachers should be free to discuss any ideas or facts without fear of retaliation, the teacher argued that religion is a matter of faith while science looks at the evidence, according to a recording filmed by [a student/someone in the class and?] distributed on social networks. In audio recording accessed from Amnesty International, the teacher said: There is no evidence in religion. Religion finally says that God will take care of everything. Religion offers memorized words while science shows evidence.

On March 22, two days after the registration took place, the school principal told the media that students and other people from the community were demonstrating outside the school seeking punishment for Hriday Chandra Mondal. Later that day, a high school assistant office filed a case with the police against the teacher, who was subsequently arrested. He has since been remanded in custody after being denied parole twice. The next parole hearing is scheduled for April 10, 2022 in the District and Hearing Court.

It is scandalous that a teacher finds himself behind bars simply because he has expressed his opinion while teaching a class. Teachers should be free to discuss ideas and opinions of all kinds without fear of retaliation. Smriti Singh Deputy Regional Director, South Asia

Hriday Chandra Mondal is only for the exercise of her right to freedom of expression and should be released immediately and unconditionally, said Smriti Singh, Deputy Regional Director for South Asia at Amnesty International.

The detention of Hriday Chandra Mondals is a symbol of a disturbing trend in Bangladesh, where space for free expression is shrinking rapidly. Stopping a teacher simply from discussing ideas in class sets a dangerous precedent where even challenging students to think critically can now lead to someone in jail.

Amnesty International has documented a growing sense of fear among people in Bangladesh stemming from the arbitrary ban and growing criminalization of the right to freedom of expression. The case of Hriday Chandra Mandals only worsens the situation and represents a direct threat to one of the last bastions of free expression in the country.

Several civil societies and academic organizations, including the Bangladesh Astronomical Society and the Center for Women Journalists, have condemned the arrest and raised concerns about the ability of academics to teach. Similarly, human rights defenders, lawyers and teachers across the country have raised questions about the timing of the arrest, which they say appears to be politically motivated.

The detention of Hriday Chandra Mondals is a shameful demonstration of the erosion of the human rights situation in Bangladesh. Authorities need to take urgent measures to improve conditions that allow people to express themselves freely and confidently, and to ensure that teachers can speak freely in the classroom without fear of retaliation, Smriti Singh said.

Background

Under international human rights law, the exercise of the right to freedom of expression can only be subject to certain restrictions if they are provided for in a clearly worded law and are clearly necessary and proportionate for the purpose of protecting certain public interests. (national security, public order, or public health or morals) or the rights or reputation of others. The protection of abstract concepts or religious or other beliefs, or the religious sensibilities of their followers, is not a permissible basis for restricting the right to freedom of expression.

UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief recently observed that sensitivity to the religious feelings of different religious communities and faith should become an important feature of the culture of communication… Subjective feelings of offense, however, should never guide legislative action, court decisions or other state activities.