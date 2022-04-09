Boris Johnson promises new military aid to Ukraine following UK PM’s surprise visit to Kiev





Johnson and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer paid separate visits to Zelensky on Saturday, the latest in a string of leaders who traveled the country during the ongoing Russian occupation.

A photo posted on Twitter by the Ukrainian Embassy in the UK showed Johnson sitting opposite Zelensky at a table in a room with pink and green stucco. The post was the caption with the word “Surprise” and a face emoji that catches the eye.

The press service of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine said on its official Twitter account that the two leaders had held talks in Kiev, posting some photos of the previously unannounced meeting of the duo.

Johnson tweeted that his visit to Kiev was “a demonstration of our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine” and announced a new package of financial and military assistance.

“Ukraine has challenged the odds and pushed Russian forces out of the gates of Kiev, achieving the greatest arms achievement of the 21st century,” the UK prime minister said in a statement. He praised Zelensky’s “determined leadership” and the “heroism and invincible courage of the Ukrainian people”, adding that “the United Kingdom” stands firm with them in this ongoing war … we are in it for a while long “. Following the meeting, Downing Street said the UK government would provide armored vehicles and anti-ship missile systems, “in addition to the 100 million high-level military equipment” announced on Friday. Zelensky and Nehammer’s meeting was special from the one with Johnson and took place earlier on Saturday, according to Zelensky’s official Telegram channel. While several other leaders have visited Ukraine in recent weeks, Nehammer’s trip is significant given his country’s neutral status, which is provided for in its constitution Austria is not part of niton and does not supply arms to Ukraine. However, she has, provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine and helmets and protective vests for civilian use, according to a statement from the Austrian Chancellery. Nehammer said Saturday that while his country is militarily neutral, “We understand that we need to help where injustices and war crimes occur.” According to his office, Nehammer would meet with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko, before returning to Austria on Saturday evening. Nehammer would also visit the outskirts of Kiev bush , which endured five weeks of almost constant fighting; after Russian forces withdrew from the city, the bodies of at least 20 civilians were was found lying on a street, some with their hands tied. Nehammer said Bucha was “a place of war crimes.” “We must make those war crimes known to the UN and international justice must begin investigating and combating these crimes,” he told a news conference with Zelensky. The twin visits by Johnson and Nehammer came a day after senior European Union officials made a trip to Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Josep Borrell, the bloc’s top diplomat, visited Kiev and Bucha on Friday, along with Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger. During the visit, von der Leyen with ceremony handed Zelenski an EU questionnaire to conclude – a symbolic but important step towards Ukraine’s membership in the bloc. Posting on Twitter about the move, von der Leyen said: “We will speed up this process as much as we can, ensuring that all conditions are met.” The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia visited Kiev last month, at a time when he was still a regular target of Russian attacks. Like Johnson’s visit on Saturday, that trip was kept secret while the three leaders were in place, traveling by train from eastern Ukraine.

CNN’s Sarah Dean reported from Przemysl, Poland and wrote Ivana Kottasova in London. James Frater, Radina Gigova, Alex Hardie, Tara John and Max Foster from CNN contributed to the report.

