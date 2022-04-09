Firms will be destroyed: Germany prepares for a future without Russian gas | Germany

MEn Germany, they call it Day X. Downstream businesses are making emergency plans for what is seen as a growing likelihood that Russian gas will stop flowing into Europe’s largest economy.

It would be a disaster that would have seemed almost unimaginable just two months ago, but which now looks like a very realistic prospect, said the owner of a high-tech mechanical engineering company in West Germany. The firm manufactures everything from battery packs for electric cars to training clutch systems.

The speaker did not want to be named, or for his company to be identified, in part out of fear, he said, that he would appear to support Russia’s war by arguing that if the gas goes out, his centuries-old business is likely. do not survive. But he says he is in deep trouble and feels very vulnerable, as he not only depends heavily on gas, the cost of which has already risen, but also on metals like nickel and aluminum, most of which comes from Russia.

Germany receives about 50 billion cubic meters a year or 55% of its gas from Russia, the largest by volume of any EU country, and consequently, the bulk of every major European economy.

Two possible, not impossible scenarios are emerging: one envisions Moscow deciding to cut or reduce supplies in retaliation for sanctions; the other sees Germany surrendering to growing pressure to support an EU energy embargo, under which beneficiaries would effectively call Putin a bluff by cutting itself off from Russian supplies.

At the Brandenburg Gate on Friday, protesters in favor of an oil and gas embargo voiced their moral argument, with 410 red lights commemorating the victims of Russian military assassinations in the city of Bucha, along with slogans asking German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: If not now, when? Their message is grim. As long as German industry continues to receive the energy for which it pays Moscow 200 million (167 million) every day, it is helping to finance the atrocities.

But industry bosses and political leaders have warned that the damage to Germany from closing the taps would far outweigh any benefits to Ukraine.

What good is a weakened Germany to anyone? A source close to the government told the Guardian this week.

Millions of private homes without heating is only part of the picture. The next concern, perhaps the biggest, is the gas-dependent manufacturing giants to operate, such as Thyssenkrupp, BASF and Bayer. And the hundreds of thousands of small and medium-sized businesses with which they are affiliated.

Industry representatives have warned that the effects will be felt in every product from building materials, synthetics, pesticides, disinfectants, packaging and semiconductors to the production of antibiotics, coronavirus vaccines and anti-cancer drugs. The chain reaction is difficult to predict, but is likely to be significant.

Robert Habeck, the economy minister, has urged Germans to reduce the thermostat, saying that every kilowatt hour Germany saves harms Putin, what some have cynically called a freeze on Ukraine. Industry is also being asked to reduce its use.

Some have already done so, driven by high energy costs. Others, such as the IMC porcelain maker, founded in 1763, are working overtime to produce as many goods as possible before the taps close. Who knows how long we will have gas? Its CEO, Martina Hacker, told Der Spiegel. We can not produce porcelain without it.

Other companies have reduced production to a minimum. But industries such as glassmakers say total closure of production facilities is not an option, as it would cause liquids to freeze and destroy machinery.

The 45 gas storage facilities in the country are only about 26% full. The plan is to raise levels to 80% by the fall, largely by saving energy now, in order to save supplies for next winter.

Habeck launched the first part of a three-point emergency plan last week that envisions a gas slowdown or shutdown and decides where supplies will go. Hospitals, emergency services and medical manufacturers will have priority, followed by private families. The industries, which use a quarter of the gas shipped to Germany, would be the first to be expected to close, according to the plan. This is why businesses are required to submit their arguments on how important the system is.

Law firms are flooded with questions from companies wanting to know their legal status, while industry associations report being flooded with questions from members asking where they rank in the strike order and how they should react to uncertainty.

A representative said: We have glass manufacturers who say they are important to the system because they offer the medical industry glass bottles, paper manufacturers, arguing that their corrugated cardboard is vital to the safe transport of bottles. How can you argue against them?

The Federal Grid Agency, which provides fair access to gas, electricity and other vital services, has sent a questionnaire to all German businesses, asking them to effectively submit their individual arguments for the right to gas. . The issue of prioritization is a very difficult decision, which requires consideration of a wide range of consequences, said a spokesman for the economy ministry.

Some predict an ugly battle over who deserves the most energy.

There are recent visions of the world of supply chains already under pressure due to the general collapse of the pandemic, businesses forced into bankruptcy, mass unemployment.

The head of IG Metall, Jrg Hoffmann, a union representing 1.2 million workers in chemicals, metalworking and food production, has warned of a deeper recession than any recession we have known so far.

BASF, the chemical giant and one of Germany’s largest buyers and consumers of energy, said the effect of the drop in its output would be felt soon.

We would have very high unemployment, many firms would break down, said BASF chairman Martin Brudermler. It would lead to irreversible damage. Put bluntly: it could lead Germany to its most serious crisis since the end of World War II and destroy our prosperity.

A race against time is underway to find alternative gas supplies from the Netherlands and Norway and to increase liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from Belgian and US terminals. Habeck has been in Qatar to secure further shipments and has ordered the construction of LNG carriers to sail to German ports instead of waiting for the construction of proposed new LNG terminals, which will take a long time. The removal of coal-fired power plants seen as a central part of the climate emergency plan may still be delayed.

The pressure is to increase and accelerate renewable projects in wind and sun. Companies such as pharmacy giant Merck are making their plans to build wind turbines and solar panels to increase their independence just to be able to heat their offices. But this is a giant effort that will probably take years and meanwhile Germany remains extremely vulnerable.

Some companies are even considering relocating their production facilities abroad, anticipating that operating in Germany will become extremely expensive and causing fears that Europe’s economic engine risks losing its competitive advantage.

While Habeck believes Germany is in a position to get rid of Russian gas in about two years, Brudermler believes four to five years are more realistic. Some experts say that by the end of the decade it is more likely.