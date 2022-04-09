The Ax-1 crew was welcomed to the International Space Station for an 8-day stay





HUSTON After a delay of almost an hour due to technical problems, the all-private Ax-1 crew anchored at the International Space Station on Saturday morning. The mooring was originally scheduled for 7:45 a.m., with the opening of the lid opening at approximately 9:30 a.m. and a welcome ceremony scheduled around 10:05 a.m., times which would all be slightly postponed after the commencement of proceedings. Sending private citizens to NASA's International Space Station from US soil had never happened until Friday because NASA had not allowed it. Mission control announced that the anchoring would be delayed around 7:45 a.m. due to the need to resolve a video routing problem on the ISS. Flight controllers fixed the problem by 8:25 a.m., allowing the Dragon Crew to continue anchoring. The capsule contacted the ISS at 8:29 a.m. and completed the anchoring sequence by 8:43 p.m. Hours after anchoring, the crew opened the opening and made their way inside the ISS, becoming the first private astronauts to climb inside. Shortly afterwards, they held a welcoming ceremony. Ax-1 commander and former NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria marked the milestone by giving three of his crew friends Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe to recognize them as astronauts. I hope they will wear these with the pride they deserve, Lopez-Alegria said. SpaceX launched three wealthy businessmen and their astronaut escorts to the International Space Station on Friday for more than a week, as NASA joins Russia to host guests at the world's most expensive tourist destination. Private astronauts showed the journey that led them to the station. It's hard to find the words, but it has been a wonderful journey. I'm not just talking about the last 24 hours. I'm talking about everything that brought us here. It was amazing, Pathy said. They also understood the importance of their mission. We were here to experience this, but we understand that there is a responsibility and the responsibility is for the first civilian crew to do it properly and that was what it was fully committed to, Connor said. It will be a busy search week for us and I'm sure it will pass. The Ax-1 crew will spend the next eight days aboard the ISS conducting experiments. Watch a recorded live broadcast of the dock by clicking here.

