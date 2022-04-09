Rishi Sunaks’s hopes of becoming prime minister have come to an end, say leading conservatives | Rishi Sunak

Senior Conservatives have ousted Rishi Sunak as potential prime minister and now believe Boris Johnson will have to remove him from the post of chancellor in his next reshuffle following anger over his green card in the US and tax issues. his wife.

A former Conservative minister told watchdog that the fear among conservative MPs by small majority was that the party was now in a death spiral with its two main figures, the prime minister and the chancellor both having lost respect among voters.

The concern is that this is symptomatic of a party finally falling and that we are in a death spiral, the former minister said after Sunaks multimillionaire wife Akshata Murty agreed to pay UK taxes on her global wealth after had avoided this. according to the rules that apply to people who choose non-resident status.

Referring to all the controversy and revelations that the couple has had green cards in the US, the former minister added: This is the concern of colleagues with small majority.

He has shown colossal naivety and the way he has handled his affairs does not suggest that he is committed to the UK either, but that he is keeping open the option of a career in finance in the United States.

Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murthy. She has admitted that some people did not see her tax status as compatible with her husband’s position. Photo: Reuters

It also emerged on Friday that the chancellor and Murty had both US green cards, meaning they were registered as permanent residents in the US. In a development that shocked many conservatives, it was confirmed that Sunak held the green card for a period of 19 months when he was chancellor and in charge of UK finance. The issue was even raised at a White House conference on Friday evening.

A former Conservative cabinet minister said Sunak was clearly hurt and would have no chance in a leadership race if held in the coming months. The way he had arranged his family affairs had shown that his political judgment was very wrong and raised questions about whether his chances of leadership could ever be revived, he said.

A third senior figure in the party said the controversy of recent days had shown how quickly a once-stellar career could be reversed, at a point from which it would be difficult to recover. The weather is terrible. I think his problem is that taxes have increased a lot in his period as chancellor, which is not known in the party or country. And we have a cost of living crisis. None of this looks good.

It was reported that the departure vans were seen yesterday on Downing Street and that Murty and the two children would be living in their home in west London while Sunak would remain at number 11 during the work week.

Johnson is believed to be considering a ministerial reshuffle in the summer or fall. It is known that there were tensions between number 10 and no. 11 after the chancellor offered only lukewarm support to Johnson at the height of the scandal over the parties breaking the blockade, ahead of the Russian occupation of Ukraine. A government source said: I do not see the Prime Minister resisting this opportunity to move Rish now.

The latest Opinium poll for watchdog finds that Sunaks approval rating has dropped to a new low of -15, making it slightly less unpopular than Johnson himself.

Just four months ago, when he was favored to succeed Johnson if the prime minister was ousted by the parties in 10th place, the chancellors ’approval rating was at a very healthy plus 11.

All opposition parties are now determined to keep up the pressure on Sunak in the coming weeks. Labor and the Liberal Democrats urged Murthy, who remains an Indian citizen, not only to start paying taxes on her overseas income, but also to pay what she had saved in recent years.

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said that while her non-state status was legal, Sunak, who claimed last week that she was the victim of a slander campaign, had not been transparent about his family’s tax status in a time when he was raising taxes. for millions of people. He has come out on a number of occasions to try to turbulent the surrounding waters and darken, she said.

In a statement Friday, Murty, who will retain India as her residence, said she had done nothing wrong but acknowledged that some people did not see her tax status as compatible with her husband’s position . I understand and appreciate the British sense of justice and do not want my tax status to be a distraction for my husband or affect my family, she said. I do this because I want to, not because the rules require me to.

By maintaining its non-resident status, it will in the future be able to save large sums on inheritance tax. Murty has assets of at least 690 million in her fathers company, Infosys.

The Liberal Democrats have drafted laws aimed at forcing the chancellor and any other government minister to find out if they or their spouses claim non-resident status or have holdings in fiscal havens overseas.

Daniel Beizsley, a researcher with the charity Spotlight on Corruption, said the fact that Sunak had a blind faith through which his financial interests were handed over to an independent trustee raised questions about potential conflicts of interest. Having this deal, Sunak is preventing any proper scrutiny of his financial interests and is the only current cabinet member to pursue this approach. The blind trust system needs to be rethought to include at least a summary of their contents if they are relevant to a ministerial review to give the public a better understanding of any potential conflict.