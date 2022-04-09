The first completely private team of space station astronauts welcomed to the orbital platform

An illustration of an Axiom module artist attached to the International Space Station.

The first all-private team of astronauts ever launched on the International Space Station (ISS) was welcomed aboard the orbital research platform on Saturday to embark on a week-long scientific mission hailed as a milestone in commercial spaceflight.

Their arrival came about 21 hours after the four-person team representing Houston-based start-up Axiom Space Inc was lifted on Friday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, aboard a SpaceX-launched Falcon 9 rocket.

The Crew Dragon capsule was launched into orbit by the ISS-anchored rocket around 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Saturday as the two spacecraft were flying approximately 420km over the central Atlantic Ocean, a live broadcast online. of the union by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration showed.

Final access was delayed for about 45 minutes by a technical glitch with a video used to monitor the capsule meeting with the ISS, but otherwise it went smoothly.

The Axiom multinational team, which planned to spend eight days in orbit, was led by retired NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, 63, the company’s vice president of business development.

His second commander was Larry Connor, a real estate and technology entrepreneur and aerobatic aviator from Ohio, assigned as the mission pilot. Connor is in his 70s, but the company did not give his exact age.

The Ax-1 crew was investor-philanthropist and former Israeli fighter pilot Eytan Stibbe, 64, and Canadian businessman and philanthropist Mark Pathy, 52, both of whom served as mission specialists.

Upon reaching the anchorage, it took nearly two hours for the closed passage between the space station and the pressure crew capsule to be checked for leaks before the lids were opened to allow the newly arrived astronauts to board the ISS.

The Ax-1 team was welcomed by seven regular, government-paid regular crew members who had already occupied the space station: three American astronauts, a German astronaut from the European Space Agency, and three Russian cosmonauts.

NASA’s online broadcast showed four smiling Axiom astronauts, dressed in blue-blue flight suits, nodding their heads, one by one, through the portal to the space station, warmly greeted with hugs and handshakes from the ISS crew .

Lopez-Alegria later clasped the astronauts’ arms in the uniforms of his Axiom team’s three spaceflight starters – Connor, Stibbe and Pathy – during a brief welcome ceremony.

Stibbe is now the second Israeli to fly into space, after Ilan Ramon, who died with six fellow NASA crew members in the 2003 Columbia spacecraft disaster.