Zelenskiy prepares for ‘tough battle’, Boris Johnson visits with help

Zelenskiy expects a tough battle in eastern Ukraine

Johnson visits her in Kiev, offering her help

At least 52 people died in an attack on the train station

Civilians in the Luhansk region have been told to flee

KYIV, April 9 (Reuters) – Ukraine is ready for a fierce battle with Russian forces gathered in the east of the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday, offering new financial and military support during a surprise visit.

At a meeting in Kiev, Johnson told Zelenskiy that Britain would provide armored vehicles and anti-ship missile systems, along with additional support for World Bank loans.

Britain will also continue to increase its sanctions on Russia and move away from the use of Russian hydrocarbons, he said.

The support aims to ensure that “Ukraine can never be harassed again, will not be blackmailed again, will not be threatened in the same way,” Johnson said.

Johnson was the last foreign leader to visit Kiev after Russian forces withdrew from areas around the capital a little over a week ago. Read more

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian leader met with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Kiev, warning at a joint news conference that while the threat to the capital had diminished, it was rising in the east.

“This is going to be a difficult battle, we believe in this war and our victory. We are ready to fight at the same time and look for diplomatic ways to end this war,” Zelenskiy said.

Air raid sirens rang in cities across eastern Ukraine, which has become the focus of Russian military action following the withdrawal from the Kiev district.

Ukrainian officials have urged civilians in the east to leave. On Friday, officials said more than 50 people were killed in a rocket attack on a train station in the town of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, where thousands of people had gathered to evacuate.

The invasion of Russia, which began on February 24, has forced about a quarter of the population of 44 million to flee their homes, turning cities into ruins and thousands killed or injured.

Civilian casualties have sparked a wave of international condemnation, particularly for the deaths in the city of Bucha, a city northwest of Kiev that until last week was occupied by Russian forces.

“We will never forget everything we saw here, it will stay with us for a lifetime,” said Bohdan Zubchuk, a community policeman in the city, describing his life before and after the war. Read more

Russia has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a “special operation” to demilitarize and “denationalize” its southern neighbor. Ukraine and Western countries have dismissed this as an unfounded pretext for war.

Fifty-two die at STAC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hold ceramic turkeys presented by local women, the same ones found among the rubble of an apartment building destroyed during the Russian occupation, in the central city of Borodianka, Kiev, Ukraine, April 9, 2022. Service of the Presidential Press of Ukraine / Leaflet through REUTERS Read more

Friday’s rocket attack on the station in Kramatorsk, a center for civilians fleeing the east, left blood-stained pieces of clothing, toys and damaged luggage scattered across the station platform.

City Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko, who estimated that 4,000 people had gathered there at the time, said on Saturday that the death toll had risen to at least 52.

He said he expected only 50,000 to 60,000 of Kramatorsk’s 220,000 inhabitants to stay while people fled the violence.

Russia has denied responsibility, saying the missiles used in the attack were used only by the Ukrainian military. The United States says it believes Russian forces were responsible.

Reuters was unable to verify the details of the attack.

The Ukrainian military says Moscow is preparing for an attempt to gain full control of the Donbass-Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which have been held in part by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.

Air strikes are likely to increase in the south and east as Russia seeks to build a land bridge between Crimea – which Moscow annexed in 2014 – and Donbas, but Ukrainian forces are blocking progress, the British Defense Ministry said in an update. intelligence.

The Russian military said Saturday it had destroyed an ammunition depot at Myrhorod air base in central-eastern Ukraine. Read more

VISITS OF FOREIGN LEADERS

Johnson and Nehammer visited Ukraine a day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Read more

The EU on Friday approved new sanctions against Russia, including a ban on imports of coal, wood, chemicals and other products. Oil and gas imports from Russia so far remain untouched. Read more

Zelinskiy urged the West to do more.

“It’s time to impose a full embargo on Russian energy resources, they need to increase the amount of weapons supplied to the people of Ukraine,” he said during his meeting with Johnson.

The visits of foreign leaders were a sign that Kiev was returning to some degree of normalcy after the Russian withdrawal. Some residents have begun returning to the capital, with cafes and restaurants reopening, and Italy said it plans to reopen its embassy in the city later this month.

Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Cherkasy, Ukraine, James Mackenzie in Yahidne, Ukraine, Janis Laizans in Poland and Reuters offices; Written by Paul Carrel and Andy Sullivan; Edited by Robert Birsel, Angus MacSwan, Frances Kerry and Daniel Wallis

