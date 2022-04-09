International
The SF Bay Area is packed with movie festivals – here’s a look
Three film festivals in the Gulf Area kick off this week, while another in the South Bay offers more blockchain temptations as part of the second week of virtual programming.
Switch spotlights on Remote some of the selected cuts being served at the San Francisco Greek Film Festival, the Poppy Jasper International Film Festival and the International Ocean Film Festival.
The San Francisco Greek Film Festival, which runs from Friday to April 16, offers a delicious and varied menu this year with in-person selection in the Delancey screening room along with virtual options.
Opening night at 6:30 p.m. Holy Emykicks does things in a bold way with a nonconformist drama that refuses to adhere to the dictates of a certain genre. The award-winning debut by Araceli Lemos tells the unique story of a young Filipino girl named Emy (Abigael Loma) with stigma skills that seem to be inherited. When her sister (Hasmine Killip) gets pregnant by a bad boy collaborator at a fishmonger who employs them both, Emy, already feeling alienated living in Greece, feels even more isolated as her powers manifest in ways wonderfull. Holy Emy is an intriguing message film that comes to Saran wrapped-up on an always-interesting, colorful premise about being an immigrant.
If you want something sexy, head to the Delancey showroom for Apollo Bakopoulos sensual Aligned at 6:30 p.m., April 12th. Abundant with beautiful views of Athens, Greece, as well as the agile and carved physique of her two men. leads, Aligned tells the fiery story of a New York dancer (Dimitris Fritzelas) and a Greek dancer (Panos Malakos) and their discovery that they are great studio partners and great friends, and potentially more than that, whenever are far away. by evidence. The lineup is erotic, stylized, but not overly clear. It comes down smoothly.
Other highlights include the intense thriller about a relationship breakdown after an All the Pretty Little Horses disaster (18:30 Saturday afternoon) and the closing night feature, an epic series in Smyrna about a family struggling with wounds severe emotional and physical brought. from the dark chapters in history, My Beloved Smirna (6:30 pm, April 16). For a full schedule and to see what is available to watch online, visit https://grfilm.com.
There is a lot of flourishing especially when it comes to film festivals in South Bay this week. The Poppy Jasper International Film Festival runs through Wednesday through April 13 and is complemented by Bay Area shorts along with feature films and documentaries spanning the globe.
Announcing its designation in MovieMaker Magazine 2021 to be one of the 50 Best Film Festivals worth the entrance fee, the festival has its roots in Morgan Hill, San Martin, Gilroy, Hollister and San Juan Bautista. The stated mission is to focus on different, inclusive and empowering women’s films. One that caught my attention is Braden Swopes Human Resources, an award-winning horror entry found by a new hardware store employee (Hugh McCrae Jr.) revealing something dark and bad at work in his new job. He also performs at the District Theater at 8pm on Saturday. For a full list of movies and to buy tickets, visit https://pjiff.org/.
As studies and news reports continue to tell us, our planet is in a world now plagued by accelerating climate change. To show a well-deserved respect on Mother Nature Road, why not dive into the International Ocean Film Festival this weekend and learn more about the wonders of the seas we need to protect them and meet adventurers who rejoice in big blue?
The 19th annual festival takes place in three venues: the Cowell Theater at the Fort Mason Center for the Arts and Culture in San Francisco (Thursday through Sunday); Smith Rafael Film Center (Friday through Sunday); and Roxie at SF (Saturday through Sunday).
Each location offers its own lineup, so you will have selections from Whitmans Sampler. If you’re afraid of underwater wonders (and who is not?), Put Howard Wesley HallsSoul of the Oceanhigh on the list. His documentary indulges in marine life and shows the interdependence of what dwells below and, on the other hand, on land. Appears Saturday at the Cowell Theater as part of the 19:00 program alongside Sophie Ballagh and Ewan Blyths 28-minute ICEolation, about a sea kayak ride through the icy, icy waters of Antarctica.
Soul will also be shown during Friday’s program at 7:00 pm at the Smith Rafael Film Center, along with the provocative two-minute short film Lionfish: Ocean Murder Hedgehogs.
Since sailing is such a popular activity in the Bay Area, beginners and professionals may want to start off with Smith Rafael at 7pm on Saturday for a screening of the adventurous documentary Selma. He details a 2015 yacht crew trying to bring their cruise ship as close as possible to the South Pole.
To navigate any or all of them, drop the anchor (or cursor) here at intloceanfilmfest.org.
Sources
2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2022/04/08/bay-area-is-awash-in-film-festivals-heres-a-look/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Exclusive video shows former ‘Empire’ actor’s first moments in Cook County Jail April 6, 2022
- Jack Hurley named to 2022 Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list April 6, 2022
- Close friend of Imran Khan’s wife flees to Dubai for fear of arrest: report April 6, 2022
- Musical form heard in some Bollywood movies – Crossword Clue April 6, 2022
- Celebrate in style and comfort with Irish linen and silk dresses April 6, 2022