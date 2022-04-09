The SF Bay Area is packed with movie festivals – here’s a look

Three film festivals in the Gulf Area kick off this week, while another in the South Bay offers more blockchain temptations as part of the second week of virtual programming.

Switch spotlights on Remote some of the selected cuts being served at the San Francisco Greek Film Festival, the Poppy Jasper International Film Festival and the International Ocean Film Festival.

The San Francisco Greek Film Festival, which runs from Friday to April 16, offers a delicious and varied menu this year with in-person selection in the Delancey screening room along with virtual options.

Opening night at 6:30 p.m. Holy Emykicks does things in a bold way with a nonconformist drama that refuses to adhere to the dictates of a certain genre. The award-winning debut by Araceli Lemos tells the unique story of a young Filipino girl named Emy (Abigael Loma) with stigma skills that seem to be inherited. When her sister (Hasmine Killip) gets pregnant by a bad boy collaborator at a fishmonger who employs them both, Emy, already feeling alienated living in Greece, feels even more isolated as her powers manifest in ways wonderfull. Holy Emy is an intriguing message film that comes to Saran wrapped-up on an always-interesting, colorful premise about being an immigrant.

If you want something sexy, head to the Delancey showroom for Apollo Bakopoulos sensual Aligned at 6:30 p.m., April 12th. Abundant with beautiful views of Athens, Greece, as well as the agile and carved physique of her two men. leads, Aligned tells the fiery story of a New York dancer (Dimitris Fritzelas) and a Greek dancer (Panos Malakos) and their discovery that they are great studio partners and great friends, and potentially more than that, whenever are far away. by evidence. The lineup is erotic, stylized, but not overly clear. It comes down smoothly.

Other highlights include the intense thriller about a relationship breakdown after an All the Pretty Little Horses disaster (18:30 Saturday afternoon) and the closing night feature, an epic series in Smyrna about a family struggling with wounds severe emotional and physical brought. from the dark chapters in history, My Beloved Smirna (6:30 pm, April 16). For a full schedule and to see what is available to watch online, visit https://grfilm.com.

There is a lot of flourishing especially when it comes to film festivals in South Bay this week. The Poppy Jasper International Film Festival runs through Wednesday through April 13 and is complemented by Bay Area shorts along with feature films and documentaries spanning the globe.

Announcing its designation in MovieMaker Magazine 2021 to be one of the 50 Best Film Festivals worth the entrance fee, the festival has its roots in Morgan Hill, San Martin, Gilroy, Hollister and San Juan Bautista. The stated mission is to focus on different, inclusive and empowering women’s films. One that caught my attention is Braden Swopes Human Resources, an award-winning horror entry found by a new hardware store employee (Hugh McCrae Jr.) revealing something dark and bad at work in his new job. He also performs at the District Theater at 8pm on Saturday. For a full list of movies and to buy tickets, visit https://pjiff.org/.

As studies and news reports continue to tell us, our planet is in a world now plagued by accelerating climate change. To show a well-deserved respect on Mother Nature Road, why not dive into the International Ocean Film Festival this weekend and learn more about the wonders of the seas we need to protect them and meet adventurers who rejoice in big blue?

The 19th annual festival takes place in three venues: the Cowell Theater at the Fort Mason Center for the Arts and Culture in San Francisco (Thursday through Sunday); Smith Rafael Film Center (Friday through Sunday); and Roxie at SF (Saturday through Sunday).

Each location offers its own lineup, so you will have selections from Whitmans Sampler. If you’re afraid of underwater wonders (and who is not?), Put Howard Wesley HallsSoul of the Oceanhigh on the list. His documentary indulges in marine life and shows the interdependence of what dwells below and, on the other hand, on land. Appears Saturday at the Cowell Theater as part of the 19:00 program alongside Sophie Ballagh and Ewan Blyths 28-minute ICEolation, about a sea kayak ride through the icy, icy waters of Antarctica.

Soul will also be shown during Friday’s program at 7:00 pm at the Smith Rafael Film Center, along with the provocative two-minute short film Lionfish: Ocean Murder Hedgehogs.

Since sailing is such a popular activity in the Bay Area, beginners and professionals may want to start off with Smith Rafael at 7pm on Saturday for a screening of the adventurous documentary Selma. He details a 2015 yacht crew trying to bring their cruise ship as close as possible to the South Pole.

To navigate any or all of them, drop the anchor (or cursor) here at intloceanfilmfest.org.