Concluded: Sri Lankans pushed to the brink of financial crisis | Sri Lanka

As thousands of angry calls and anti-government slogans filled the streets of the Sri Lankan city of Colombo on Saturday, Chanda Upul stood quietly nearby, desperately pushing his soft drinks and bottled water over protesters. But in his heart he sang with them.

Sri Lanka has plunged into its worst financial crisis since independence, with food, fuel, medicine and electricity becoming increasingly scarce, and calls on the president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, often referred to as Gota, to resign. And 50-year-old Upul, who lives in a poor northern suburb of the city, is among those pushed to the brink of survival.

As gasoline became scarce and expensive, Upul was no longer able to afford the payments for his rental rickshaw and lost his only means of income. Now he and his four children survive on rice and water. Vegetables and milk powder are very expensive these days.

The only thing we can do now is drink poison, we’re done, Upul said. I voted for Gota thinking it was a lion, now I see it is worse than a dog. I love my country but do not know if there will be a place for my children.

The effects of the Sri Lankan financial crisis have barely left a corner of the country unscathed. There are power outages that darken homes and storefronts for up to eight hours a day and force people to cook in cleared wood, while long queues of miles are created outside gas stations. School exams and newspapers had to be canceled because the government and media houses could not afford the paper to print them. Doctors have declared a medical crisis as pharmacies and hospitals are empty of essential medicines and warnings have been issued that starvation could be imminent for the country’s 22 million people as food supplies are dwindling. In Colombo, police stand at road junctions because traffic lights are off.

But nowhere can seismic displacement be felt more in the country than on the street. In recent weeks, protests different from anything seen in Sri Lankan history have taken place across the country, sparked not by an organized movement but driven by a collective outrage at politicians they blame for pushing it their place on earth, causing many to describe it. as the Arab Spring of Sri Lanka.

Protesters in Colombo demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Photo: Chamila Karunarathne / EPA

A portion of those taking to the streets are the younger generation of Sri Lankans, angry at what they see as their future being burned by the divisions and incompetence of the older generation. Vasi Samudra Devi, a 26-year-old artist, said she was very afraid of what might happen.

It is everyone’s duty to protest, the situation here is so grim for young people, Devi said. These corrupt politicians have stolen our money and ruined our future. We deserve better than that.

Jehan Perera, executive director of the Sri Lankan National Peace Council, described the scale and extent of the protests as absolutely unprecedented.

The way people from all communities are taking to the streets, I have never seen before, he said. And happening organically, there is no organizer or political party behind it all. It is very run by young people, but you have middle-class people, old people, rich businessmen, families, people who have never protested before.

Anger and enthusiasm are not fading, Perera added. These protests will not end soon.

The anger of protesters across the country has been largely targeted at Rajapaksa, the country’s strong president, who was elected in 2019 at the back of a fierce nationalist agenda. Part of Sri Lanka’s most powerful family, and at the head of the military during the last years of the civil war in which he is accused of committing war crimes, he was the most feared man in national politics.

In the last two years, he amended the constitution to strengthen his executive power and five of his family members took senior government positions, including his brother Mahinda, who is prime minister.

But his governments have made disastrous economic decisions since taking power, including lifting austerity measures when he came to power, cutting taxes to just 8% of GDP, squeezing large sums of money by boosting inflation, refused to restructure the growing foreign debt countries and using all the Foreign Reserves have now made him the most ridiculed man in Sri Lankan politics. The call for protests was “Go Home,” a reference to his dual U.S. citizenship.

His entire cabinet resigned last week and more than 40 politicians walked out of his ruling coalition to become independent, with a warning that if we do not act now, there will be a river of blood in the country. But Rajapaksa has insisted he has no intention of resigning.

It is clear he can not run a government, said Thiyagaraja Waradas, 35, a senior lecturer at Colombo University attending a rally organized by the LGBT community. The president has to go: that’s the only way.

A protest near the official residence of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksas in Colombo. Photo: Dinuka Liyanawatte / Reuters

Waradas waved in front of crowds, where national flags mingled with rainbow LGBT banners and union banners to demonstrate the diversity and non-partisan nature of the demonstrations, unusual in a country still divided along ethnic lines. Nearby, members of the Buddhist clergy stood in their orange robes solemnly calling for political responsibility, and along the way, hundreds of workers from the IT sector could be heard shouting error 404: democracy was not found. Later that day, the LGBT protest would be joined by a Muslim-led rally, where rainbow flags fluttered as Muslim families broke the Ramadan fast and distributed samosas.

The nature of this crisis is that no one is left untouched, Waradas said. Most of my friends have difficulty paying rent, have lost their job, have no food or medicine. They have almost left our people to die.

Charu, a 24-year-old student, also expressed his anger at the Rajapaksa dynasty, who have ruled Sri Lanka over and over again since 2002. That’s all Rajapaksa’s fault, with their poisonous nationalism and bad governance, he said. . People are dying of hunger, we are in terrible debt because of it and we can not even turn on the lights. But he takes no responsibility. Like the others around him, Charu shook his head miserably as he talked about the future. I have no hope, he said.

Many fear Sri Lanka is facing a political stalemate as, under its system, Rajapaksa cannot be voted on by parliament. However, the main opposition party is preparing a no-confidence motion against his party in parliament. The opposition’s goal is that, with the president in a weakened position, he either withdraws or accepts legislation that will reduce his powers, enabling them to form a new government out of his control.

Gotabaya has lost the trust and legitimacy of the people, it is impossible for him to continue, said Shanakiyan Rasamanickam, from the Tamil National Alliance party, which is part of the opposition.

On Saturday, thousands of people marched in one of the largest protests in Colombo to date, lining sidewalks along the sidewalk where many luxury developments have been built, already considered unaffordable monuments to arrogance in recent years.

Friends Nelum Leanage, 69, and Manel Rajakaruna, 72, stood among the crowds wrapped in Sri Lankan flags. “We want the president to return all the money he robbed us of, then resign from politics and leave this country,” Leanage said.

He is not here, but he has stolen billions from us, he has a luxurious life while we have nothing. Unlike him, with his American passport, we have no other place to go.

Rajakaruna shook her head strongly in agreement. Even during the 26 years of the war things never got so bad, she said. This is the worst I have ever seen in the country.