Will Orban of Hungary be the wedge Putin raises among Western allies?

There were pink ankle boots and scratched sneakers, sensitive pumps and pieces of leather, a pair of yellow rubber-sized children’s rain boots, all lying on the east bank of the Danube River, in the heart of the Hungarian capital.

The hastily assembled show last month was a tribute to the war dead in Ukraine. It was also a deliberate echo of a permanent memorial nearby, where a row of cast-iron shoes embedded in paving stones along the river commemorates thousands of people, many of them Jews, who were forced to remove their shoes before being shot by a fascist. Hungarian militia in the 1940s.

Today’s shoe assortment had another powerful meaning. He represented a rebuke to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a longtime friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, already emboldened by an overwhelming election victory.

Just over a week before Sunday’s vote, Orban was ousted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who, in a video link to European leaders, called on the Hungarian prime minister to visit the wartime memorial. World War II. victims and reconsider his attitude towards Ukraine.

Hungary is the only European country on the border with Ukraine that has refused to provide it with arms nor is it allowed to transit through Hungarian territory, and the authoritarian-minded Orban is widely seen by European diplomats as a possible breaker of EU sanctions seeking unanimous consensus from the bloc.

Listen, Viktor, Zelensky said in his March 25 speech, citing the Russian siege of the Ukrainian port of Mariupol as a cruelty among many. Please, if you can, go to your river bank in Budapest. Look at the shoes. You will see how mass killings can be repeated in today’s world.

Orban, an arrogant politician who does not value being told what to do, was urged by Zelensky: Decide who you are with. Whether or not the Hungarian leader did so, the effect has hardly been beneficial.

In the days following his unilateral victory, Orban has fallen into a full-blown, albeit largely one-sided, feud with the Ukrainian leader, broken with the EU by declaring its readiness to pay Hungary’s energy bills to Moscow in rubles, as has demanded Putin and signaled the likelihood of new harsh restraints on Hungarian civil society.

Such animosity, with all the cultural baggage it carries, made Orban a lover of Donald Trump’s White House and elevated his position in the U.S. right-wing media ecosystem, as illustrated by the dedication of commentators like Fox News Tucker Carlson.

The Hungarian opposition, normally divided but extremely united for this race, had hopes of going to this election not to actually win, but perhaps to succeed in depriving Orban of the parliamentary superpower he has enabled, during his ten years in power, push for constitutional changes. and intimidate opponents with increasingly anti-democratic measures.

But the 58-year-old party of right-wing prime ministers Fidesz dominated the vote, which was described by international observers as seemingly without direct manipulation, but that has not happened on an equal playing field.

For a short time, as it turned out, it seemed that Orban’s comfortable relationship with Putin, in the context of a Russian attack on Ukraine that was increasingly targeting civilians, could draw him to the polls.

Instead, said Hungarian political analyst Andras Toth-Czifra, the prime minister managed to emerge as a wise statesman, capable of building bridges with Moscow and branding his opponents as irresponsible, thirsty warlords. entered the skirmish for the sake of Ukraine.

He actually turned it into a fortune, said Toth-Czifra, a non-resident member of the Center for European Policy Analysis, about Orbans’s potentially toxic link to the Russian leader, who is widely internationally denounced as a war criminal.

Nor is it the case that Orban and Putin particularly like each other, he and others said it’s just a transactional relationship that has worked well for both leaders. Ever changing political form, Orban cut his teeth in the late 1980s with a new radical who vehemently opposed the presence of then-Soviet troops in Hungary. But these are different days.

Orban’s ability to deliver his election message at home, analysts say, is largely due to his government’s tight control over what most Hungarians, especially those outside Budapest and other major cities, hear. on the radio and watch on television.

State-run media marches in step with the government, and many previously independent media have been bought by Orban’s allies, said Eva Bognar, an academic researcher specializing in Hungarian media.

There are concrete disinformation campaigns that are familiar to those studying Russian propaganda, said Bognar, a program officer at the Institute for Democracy at Central European Universities. The last few weeks, she said, had two main themes: the war in Ukraine and the election campaign, which was not unrelated to the war.

In both cases, Bognar said, pro-Orban media used defamatory campaigns and disinformation stories that were in favor of and produced by the government.

Orbans brand of harsh nationalism, promises of security and fostering cultural warfare, like demonizing LGBTQ people and Muslim immigrants, plays better for a conservative rural base than in Hungary’s cosmopolitan capital, but also in the urban area, it has believers his.

He is a strong guy and that’s good for all of us! said butcher Karoly Ludanyi, holding a string of shiny sausages tying a stall in Budapest’s central market hall. In the EU, they are very liberal. The war in Ukraine was unfortunate, he said, but not our war.

Hungary, which has long signaled allegiance to ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine, has accepted tens of thousands of war refugees, but the Orbans government has portrayed their presence as no threat, a stark contrast to its fierce opposition to those fleeing the wars in the Middle. East and Afghanistan.

Maria R., a chemistry teacher at a high school in a town outside Budapest, said she suspected some of her students, possibly instigated by pro-Orban parents, had apparently tried to persuade her to make critical policy statements. of government. She was sure they would report anything controversial she said.

Fearing for her job, she said she resolutely kept her political views to herself and asked that her full name not be revealed, but felt sad and demoralized by the idea that students, some of whom she has known that when they were little, they would seek to trap him.

I feel like there is a connection that has been broken, she said.

But even if the prime minister believes his electoral power gives him more room to challenge the EU, the bloc could take steps that would deprive him of a key lever of power, the huge subsidies Orban is suspected of has diverted them to collaborators to keep them loyal. European officials this week initiated a mechanism to hold Hungary accountable for rule of law violations, but any funding cuts could take months to occur.

Orbans’s Putin’s friendly stance has also alienated Poland, which previously sided with him in opposing EU criticism of undemocratic practices. The Warsaw Pact sees Putin’s occupation of Ukraine as an almost existential threat, fearing that if Russia is allowed to subjugate its western neighbor, it could be the future.

Despite Hungary’s bleak history with Moscow, the suppression of its 1956 revolution with Soviet tanks on the streets, such fears seem fantastic to many supporters of the prime minister.

Meanwhile, Orban seizes the opportunity to cheerfully mock Zelensky and the EU. In a victory speech to supporters Sunday, he mentioned both the Ukrainian leader and the bloc that they had tried unsuccessfully to deprive him of victory.

For a rational observer, an outside observer, this does not really make sense, said Daniel Hegedus, a visiting fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States that studies populist leaders.

But a significant portion of the Orbans brand, he said, is staging performance confrontations with influential players in the Zelenskys affair, a lionized leader for his wartime leadership and the EU as the custodian of the billions of euros that have transformed the face. of Hungary.

“It’s like he’s saying, ‘Look how I’m resisting,'” Hegedus said. He believes this makes him look powerful as well.