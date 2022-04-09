2 men released after shooting in East Preston, NS set emergency alarm – Halifax





The two men were released without charge after the shooting in East Preston, NS, on Friday night, prompting an instruction for residents to take shelter on the site and issue an emergency alarm. In an interview Saturday, RCMP spokesman Cpl. Chris Marshall said the two men, aged 21 and 26, were arrested Friday night and later released. “Sometimes there is a difference between what we know and what we can actually prove, or whether we have enough evidence to necessarily file charges,” he said. “Public safety was the main thing last night, and we have reason to believe these guys were involved,” Marshall said. “As it is said, the investigations are still ongoing. “They can still be arrested again, they can still be charged.” Read more: Emergency alarm canceled, 2 arrested after NS RCMP responded to shootings in Preston area The story goes down the ad Marshall also said that while initial reports suggested shootings in East Preston and North Friday night, officers have “finally confirmed” that the shootings were only in East Preston. Police responded to a shooting on Brian Street around 6:55 p.m. Friday, where they arrested a 21-year-old without incident. At the time, officers thought two men believed to be armed had crashed into a wooded area nearby. Trends 6 cases of COVID-19 XE have been reported in Canada

The arrest of Ezra Miller triggers an urgent Warner Bros. meeting for the actor’s future But on Saturday, Marshall said police are “certain” there is no third suspect. He said seven phone calls came to police in a row and there was “contradictory information”. Read more: NS average almost 1000 cases per day in the latest COVID-19 update, hospital admissions increase The emergency alarm was given shortly after 8pm. At around 9:20 pm, a 26-year-old man was found in a house on Cherry Brook Road in Cherry Brook, where he had entered “without consent”. Marshall could not say why no charges were filed for entering the home without consent, but said charges could be filed in the future. The emergency alarm was removed around 11:30 p.m. Friday. No one is believed to have been injured by the shooting. Marshall added that police have seized two vehicles believed to be involved in the incidents, one of which is suspected to have been stolen. Forensic services have begun examining them and the vehicles will be released to the owners once they are completed, he said. The story goes down the ad















NS to commemorate the millions of Ukrainians who died of starvation in the 1930s





