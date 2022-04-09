WHEELING – Hot crosses with British cross – iconic in rhyme and children’s songs – may be one of the most popular breads to celebrate Holy Week of Christianity with the religious symbol. But a variety of traditional food websites show that cross pastes are common in many of the European nations whose immigrants formed Wheeling.

Sometimes, the pages say, the cross is the shape of bread. (An Italian bread that many Wheeling readers may recognize, colomba pasquale, is shaped like a dove in the shape of a cross, for example. A Greek bread, akis petretzikis, is made similarly.)

Other times, the cross can be cut into dough, applied as a dough accent or flour paste before baking, or placed as a sweet cream. (Polish paska bread, for example, includes a cross intertwined at the top.

Hot cross buns from England, Ireland and other nations associated with the British Commonwealth mostly have a cream cross on top.)

Symbolic cakes may have started with Greek bakers in the 500s AD, Wikipedia accounts suggest. Or, it may have been a 14th-century British monk who started the trend, cooking such food to distribute to the poor on Good Fridays. This is still the traditional day in many countries to eat hot cross buns.

Other common elements of such Holy Week bread include eggs and dairy products (which were traditionally restricted or forbidden during Lent until Palm Sunday), an abundance of aromatic spices (a temptation for used embalming spices). in the burial of Christ) and the addition of bitterness or thorns. -experiences that appear as citrus peel or pieces of almonds (to represent the sufferings of Christ.)

Other fun facts: In England, according to Wikipedia, the cry of a street vendor for sweets – think “a penny, two a penny” – eventually turned into a children’s rhyme and then a simple song he encountered almost any novice musician.

The folklore of that nation also attributed it to buns that ate medicinal powers. When buns were hung alternately in the exhibition, they were believed to have the ability to prevent everything from shipwrecks to kitchen fires, according to Wikipedia.

So if you are looking for a new family tradition that is likely to be an old family tradition – in one way or another – here is a classic recipe for hot cross buns that proved worthy of a holiday in Wheeling Newspaper testing kitchen.

Hot Crossed Bun

glasses of milk

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 packet of dried yeast

1 teaspoon white sugar, crushed

cup of brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

teaspoon each cinnamon, nutmeg and pepper

teaspoon cloves

the skin of an orange

2 large eggs

3 cups flour for all uses

1 cup raisins or currants

1 cup powdered sugar (pastry).

1 tablespoon orange juice (from minced orange)

Heat the milk (preferably milk, but walnut milk will work) in a measuring cup for 45 seconds to 1 minute, or until a drop of liquid feels warm but not hot on the inside of the wrist. Pour the warmed milk into a large mixing bowl.

Using the same measuring cup, melt the butter (dairy is better, but butter-flavored shortening will work) in the microwave. Add the melted butter to the milk and mix. Retest the temperature to make sure that a drop will not burn your wrist. (A very hot mixture will kill the yeast and your dough will not rise.)

Add yeast and white (granulated) sugar. Mix and set aside for 5 minutes or until bubbles begin to form on the edge of the mixture. (This indicates that the yeast is working.)

Add brown sugar, salt, orange peel (grind with a kitchen knife if you do not have zester), spices and eggs and mix again.

Measure the flour in a small bowl. Add about one-third of the flour to the milk mixture and mix with a thick spoon. Continue to add flour until the mixture can no longer be mixed. Using one hand, finish mixing the dough, adding a little more flour with your clean hand as needed to form it into a ball that is moist but not sticky.

Inside the mixing bowl – to save cleaning – knead the dough with your hand for about 3 minutes or until the dough ball is smooth and turns after it has been gently pierced. Pour a little oil on top of the dough ball, roll to cover the entire surface, cover the bowl with plastic wrap or kitchen towels and place in a warm place. (A sunny porch or window is great on a warm day.)

When the dough has roughly doubled in size, punch it to release the air. Add the raisins and cook lightly to distribute throughout the dough.

Grease a 9 by 13 inch baking pan. Divide the dough in half, then continue to halve each half until you have 16 pieces. Form each piece into a ball and insert each stack piled under it as you collect the balls in the pan.

Cover the pan with plastic wrap or kitchen towels and let the dough rise a second time until it looks puffy. This will take about 1 hour on a warm day.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until golden brown on top.

Cool to room temperature. Make a cream from 1 cup powdered sugar (confection) and 1 tablespoon orange juice (same orange juice you delivered). Place the mixture in a zippered bag, cut a corner of the bag and the pipe junctions on top of the buns.

(If you do these forward and lift them, add the crosses after they are melted.)

Eat warm or toasted. Store at room temperature for a day or two, or in the refrigerator for up to a week.

