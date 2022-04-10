The Idaho Falls Zoo receives local and international assistance in the cleanup event





IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Zoo received much-needed assistance at Saturday’s clean-up event. Some of the volunteers were international travelers. Minji Kim started touring America with her family last year. She learned about cleaning up the zoo during her family’s stay in Idaho. “I was looking around at our waterfalls and looking for some fun and I realized it was a zoo,” said elementary school student Minji Kim. When the South Korean girl learned of the cleanup event, she recruited friends from the local swimming team and elementary school. Minji and her classmates clean up the zoo. Kim has been an avid fan of penguins and was thrilled with the idea of ​​entering the zoo early while cleaning up. So this is a great opportunity for me to see the animals and beasts before the zoo opens, Kim said. Several crowds of volunteers came to prepare the park for spring. Many of them came from local businesses or park sponsors. One volunteer said his family comes to visit the zoo almost every week. Volunteers gather to help the local zoo. It’s a really good resource for the area, “said Zoology Council member Gray Augustus.” So it’s a good opportunity to turn something we use all year round. Now that the park has been cleared, zoo guards can begin preparing habitats for new visitors. The zoo opens on Wednesday, April 13th.

