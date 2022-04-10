Launch of SpaceX: The tourism mission relates to the ISS. Here’s everything you need to know





The mission departed from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday morning. And the spacecraft, which split from the rocket after reaching orbit, spent about 20 free hours flying through orbit as it maneuvered closer to the ISS.

The trip was mediated by Houston, Texas-based startup Axiom Space, which seeks to book rocket trips, provide all necessary training, and coordinate ISS flights for anyone who can afford it. All is in line with the US government and private sector intent to increase business activity in the ISS and beyond.

On board this mission, called the AX-1, are Michael Lopez-Alegra, a former NASA astronaut, turned Axiom employee, who commands the mission; Israeli businessman Eitan Stibbe; Canadian investor Mark Pathy; and Ohio-based real estate mogul Larry Connor.

After arriving at the ISS on their SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, they joined seven professional astronauts already aboard the space station, including three NASA astronauts, a German astronaut and three Russian cosmonauts.

It is not the first time that paid or otherwise non-astronaut customers visit the ISS, as Russia has sold seats on its Soyuz spacecraft to various wealthy emotion seekers. in previous years. But this is the first mission involving a crew made up entirely of private citizens without active members of a government astronaut corps. It is also the first time private citizens have traveled to the ISS on a US-made spacecraft. Here’s everything you need to know. How much did all this cost? Axiom previously revealed a price of $ 55 million per seat for a 10-day trip to the ISS, but the company declined to comment on the financial terms for this specific mission beyond declaring at a press conference last year that the price is at “tens of millions”. The mission was made possible by a very close coordination between Axiom, SpaceX and NASA, as the ISS is funded and operated by the government. And the space agency has uncovered some details how much he will pay for the use of his 20-year-old orbital laboratory. Food alone costs $ 2,000 a day, per person, in space. Getting supplies straight to and from the space station for a commercial crew is an additional $ 88,000 to another $ 164,000 per person per day. For each mission, getting the necessary support from NASA astronauts will cost commercial customers another $ 5.2 million, and all of the mission support and planning that NASA lends is another $ 4.8 million. Who is flying? Lopez-Alegra, a veteran of four space travel between 1995 and 2007 during his time with NASA, commands this mission as an Axiom employee. For more about the three paying customers, check out our coverage here. Is it safe to go to the ISS, given the conflict in Russia? Russia is the United States’ main partner in the ISS, and the space station has long been hailed as a symbol of post-Cold War cooperation. US-Russia relations on the ground, however, have grown amid the Russian occupation of Ukraine. The United States and its allies have imposed severe sanctions on Russia, and the country has responded in a number of ways, including refusing to sell Russian missile engines to US companies. The head of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, has even entered social networks to threaten to withdraw from the ISS agreement. Despite all the clutter, NASA has consistently sought to ensure that behind the scenes, NASA and its Russian counterparts are working together seamlessly. “NASA is aware of recent comments regarding the International Space Station. US sanctions and export control measures continue to allow US-Russian civil space cooperation on the space station,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in a final statement. “The professional relationship between our international partners, astronauts and cosmonauts continues for the safety and mission of everyone on board the ISS.” Are they astronauts or tourists? This is a question that is being asked in the space flight community right now. The US government has traditionally provided astronaut wings to anyone traveling more than 50 miles above the Earth’s surface. But the wings of commercial astronauts, a relatively new designation given by the Federal Aviation Administration, may not be so liberally distributed. Last year, the FAA decided to end the entire Commercial Space Astronaut Wings program on January 1, 2022. Now, the FAA plans to simply list the names of all those flying over the 50-mile threshold on a website. Whether it is fair to still refer to people who pay their way to space as “astronauts” is an open question and countless observers, including NASA astronauts, have considered. Not everyone is very worried minced words “If you’re tying your butt on a rocket, I think it’s worth it,” said former NASA astronaut Terry Virts. National Geographic when asked about this issue. “When I was an F-16 pilot, I did not feel jealous of Cessna pilots who were called pilots. I think everyone will know if you paid to be a passenger on a five-minute orbital flight or if you were the pilot. Of a vehicle. “interplanetary space. These are two different things.” If you ask the AX-1 crew, they do not like to be called “tourists”. “This mission is very different from what you may have heard about some of the last particularly suborbital missions. We are not space tourists,” Lopez-Alegra told reporters earlier this month, referring to the supersonic short flights of performed by Jeff Bezos. company Blue Origin. “I think it has an important role to play in space tourism, but it is not one that has to do with Axiom.” The crew underwent extensive training for this mission, taking on many of the same tasks as professional astronauts in training. But the fact is that the three paying customers on this flight Stibbe, Pathy and Connor were not selected by a group of thousands of applicants and are not devoting much of their lives to the effort. The Axiom itself has been more ambiguous about the use of words in the past. “Commercial human space flight. Space tourism. Whatever you call it, it ‘s happening. And soon,” the company wrote in it. Web page What will they do while in space? Each of the crew members has a list of research projects they plan to work on. Connor will do some research on how space flight affects old cells, which are cells that have disrupted the normal process of reproduction and are “linked to numerous age-related diseases,” according to Axiom. This research will be done in partnership with the Mayo Clinic and the Cleveland Clinic. Among the items on Pathy’s to-do list are some additional medical research, focusing more on children’s health, that he will conduct in partnership with several Canadian hospitals and several advocacy awareness initiatives. Stibbe will also do some research and focus on “educational and artistic activities to connect the younger generation in Israel and around the globe,” according to Axiom. Stibbe is flying on behalf of the Ramon Foundation, a nonprofit space education organization named after Israel’s first astronaut, Ilan Ramon, who died in the 2003 Columbia spacecraft disaster. Stibbe Axiom’s biography says he and Ramon shared a “close” friendship. During the rest time, the crew will also have a chance to enjoy comprehensive views of the Earth. And, at some point, they will share a meal with the other astronauts on board. Their meal was prepared in partnership with celebrity chef and philanthropist Jose Andrs. According to Axiom, their meals “are based on the traditional Spanish flavors and dishes of Commander Lpez-Alegra’s native Spain”.

