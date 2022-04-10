International
Canada promises additional $ 100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Saturday that Canada will provide an additional $ 100 million in aid to help alleviate the ongoing refugee and humanitarian crisis caused by the Russian occupation of Ukraine.
“This is a moment where the world must unite, stand up for Ukraine and stand up for our values and principles,” Trudeau said as part of his closing remarks, delivered remotely for a promising global from Ottawa.
The rally, co-organized by Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, culminated Saturday with $ 12.4 billion in commitments from countries to help with the crisis. The funds promised by Canada will be channeled through humanitarian agencies.
Humanitarian funding comes on top of new promises unveiled in the federal budget this week, which included $ 500 million in military aid, as well as a $ 1 billion additional loan offer to Ukraine.
Trudeau also highlighted changes to Canada’s immigration system aimed at helping more people fleeing the conflict find refuge in the country. These changes include additional charter flights, short-term revenue support, temporary accommodation in hotels and more integration assistance.
In a phone call later Saturday, Zelensky thanked Trudeau for his participation in the pledge, as the two leaders condemned recent Russian actions and called on the country to end the war in Ukraine.
Sean Fraser, Canada’s immigration minister, said earlier this week that more than 12,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Canada since the beginning of the year. Earlier in the week, Canada received more than 112,000 applications for an accelerated program to come to Canada, and 30,000 of them were approved, he said Saturday.
Fraser said Canada was already suspending biometrics collection, a key part of the process for some low-risk groups, including people under 18, those over 60, and some people with previous Canadian visas.
Nearly 4.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the start of the conflict on February 24, according to the United Nations. More than half of them are in Poland, where the gathering of promises was held on Saturday.
Sincere thanks to @vonderleyen, @JustinTrudeau, @GlblCtzn for support, millions of Ukrainians. of #StandUpForUkraine the initiative has already raised $ 10+ billion. This is a great contribution to the support after the invasion. Grateful to all who join. Let’s do it together! https://t.co/7YxbZAYCEk
Allegations of alleged war crimes
The political moves come as Canadian officials are raising the temperature in their rhetoric about Russia, fueled by growing revelations and evidence of alleged war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. The allegations focus this week in the city of Bucha, near the capital Kiev, where witnesses have seen evidence of civilians being killed and tortured.
Trudeau referred to the conflict on Saturday as “Vladimir Putin’s bad war” and denounced attacks on civilians and especially sexual violence against women as an attempt “to suppress the Ukrainian spirit, the Ukrainian identity”. Foreign Minister Mlanie Joly said earlier in the week that what happened in Bucha was “clearly war crimes”.
In her budget speech Thursday, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is also deputy prime minister, explicitly described Putin as a war criminal.
“The democracies of the world, including ours, can only be secure once the Russian tyrant and his armies are completely defeated,” she said.
In an interview with CBC Housewhich aired Saturday, Freeland, which has close personal and family ties to Ukraine, said it delivered that speech in its official capacity.
“This was a statement of a really important fact for Canada’s national security. The reality today and it is a horrible reality is that Vladimir Putin is the biggest threat to Canada’s national security and world security,” she told host Chris. Hall.
Freeland said Ukraine is on the front lines of that war and needs Canada’s support.
“They are fighting this war. They are dying in this war, but we can help them.”
Russia has denied that its military forces were responsible for the deaths in Bucha, claiming the images were fabricated.
Speaking of CBCPower and PoliticsEarlier this week, Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, said Russia should not be trusted.
“I think it is simply absurd for the Russians to claim that it is all false. It is not false. More will come.”
