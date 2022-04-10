Iran imposes sanctions on 24 Americans as nuclear talks stall

Iran said on Saturday it had imposed sanctions on 24 other Americans, including former Army Chief of Staff George Casey and former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, after months of talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. ës have stalled.

Nearly all of those mentioned were officials who served during the Trump administration, which imposed sanctions on Iranian officials, politicians and companies and withdrew the United States from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

In a statement broadcast by local media, the Iranian Foreign Ministry accused the sanctioned Americans – who included some business figures and politicians – of supporting “terrorist groups and terrorist acts” against Iran and “repressive acts” of Israel in the region and against the Palestinians. .

Eleven months of indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Vienna to salvage the 2015 deal have stalled as both sides say political decisions are required by Tehran and Washington to resolve the remaining issues.

The sanctions allow the Iranian authorities to confiscate any assets held by individuals in Iran, but the apparent lack of such assets means the move will be symbolic.

General Austin Scott Miller, the former commander of US forces in Afghanistan, former US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and several former ambassadors are among the officials targeted by the new Iranian sanctions.

In a similar move announced in January, Iran imposed sanctions on 51 Americans, many of them from the U.S. military, in connection with the 2020 assassination of General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Iraq.

Last year, it imposed sanctions on Trump and several senior US officials.