Thomas Tuchel understands why Chelsea’s form fell after the international break





Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he understands why Chelsea’s form fell after the international break. His team lost at home to Brentford and Real Madrid, as they did not perform poorly before coming out victorious in Southampton on Saturday afternoon. Speaking to the press after the match, via football.londonTuchel revealed that he understands why his team did not perform well after the international break. IMAGO / Sportimage Asked what Chelsea’s 6-0 win over Southampton after his 4-1 loss to Brentford and 3-1 to Real Madrid mean to his team, Tuchel acknowledged there was reason for the Blues’ poor form recently. He said: “There were several reasons and there are several reasons why it is not always easy for us to have this commitment, hunger and physical contribution, because we come from a terrible amount of matches and relentless program. Scroll to Continue “We are the team that played the most in 2022, so it is not always easy, but this is the reality. We need it, we just need it.” IMAGO / Sportimage Germany went on to admit that they understand why it has been difficult for his team after the international break in March. He continued: “It has nothing to do with blaming the players. I understand there have been many reasons why it was difficult for us after the international holiday, but it just proves the issue again today. If we are right, we can show our quality – because we have quality. “It’s what makes us such a dangerous and special group.” Timo Werner and Mason Mount took the pillars while Kai Havertz and Marcos Alonso also entered the list of results on the South Coast. Follow Absolute Chelsea at: Tweet | Facebook | Instagram | to YouTube

