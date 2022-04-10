Elections in France: Why They Are Now or Never for Marine Le Pen | Marine Le Pen

Jacky Ruiz was close to tears. For three hours he had waited to take his picture with Marine Le Pen and was now there. The former cabaret star looked at the photo on his old foldable phone.

Oh my god, this is so touching. I told her that Id danced at a show attended by her father, Jean-Marie, in the 1980s when she was a little girl and she said she was there and she remembers that, the 70-year-old said. He pulled out of his pocket a striking black-and-white image of a long-legged dancer in a leotard.

I told him this: it’s me. I can not believe I have to talk to him. I will vote for him, but I do not think he will win. Even though it changed, the name Le Pen still scares people.

There was more confidence than fear among the crowds that came out for Le Pen’s street show in southwestern France this week, the latest dates in a campaign that began more than two years ago. Le Pen has said this third presidential bid will be her last, so for fans near the Pyrenees and the Spanish border, where far-right support is strong, it is now or never. And they have never felt closer to victory than now.

A series of polls on the eve of the end of the campaign at midnight on Friday suggested that Le Pen had closed the gap with Emmanuel Macron within the margin of error. Elabe put Macron at 26% and Le Pen at 25% for Sunday ‘s first-round vote, with radical left-winger Jean-Luc Mlenchon at 17.5%. The small sample poll suggested the second-round result could be just as close, with Macron winning 51% to Le Pens 49%. A larger Ifop poll has beaten Macron by 52% -48%.

At the covered Les Halles market in the historic southwestern town of Narbonne, where Le Pen made an impromptu visit Friday morning, her older sister, Marie-Caroline, admitted the first round would be nailed, but said everyone was holding their nerves, especially. Marina: She is amazing; strong as granite. And judging by the optimistic mood of Le Pens’s main team members, with their sharp navy suits and clear white t-shirts, they clearly flavor the victory.

The previous evening, at its last major meeting, a crowd of about 4,000 had gathered in Perpignan, the capital of the Pyrenees-Orientales. department led by Mayor Louis Aliot, who also happens to be the former vice president of the Le Pens National Rally (RN) party and its former partner.

Yuni Yulianti, 40, born in Indonesia, said he would vote for Le Pen: I do not worry about being a foreigner. She has nothing against us who obey the law. It is against too many people who do not. Her friend Stephanie Bauer, 50, a pharmacist, nodded: I vote for Marine Le Pen and have mixed-race grandchildren.

Most in attendance were already Le Pen voters. They picked up goods including T-shirts, scarves, pens, lighters and baby bottles and applauded President Marine or We will win (would win). Her speech was filled with pushing phrases: patriots do not abstain (greetings); ultra-liberalism (boos); more police (cheers); Macron (boos).

Marine Le Pen, center-right, with her father, Jean-Marie, center-left, in 2011. She later expelled him from the party as part of a detox program. Photo: Patrick Durand / Getty Images

In the city, the views of those who did not attend the rally were more nuanced. Personally I am a Macron man. This does not mean that he does not have his faults, but I think he is the best solution to run the country, said Marc Sirjean, 75, a retired accountant. I’m not convinced by Marine Le Pen. I think she is very rigid and I do not think she will be able to create a team in government.

Le Pen, of course, has a ready answer to that; it promises to form a government of national unity. On Friday, incumbent RN President Jordan Bardella told watchdog this would include politicians from across the political spectrum, including the left and right. And he was sure she would be able to do that.

The dynamic at the end of the campaign is with us and Mlenchon. “If the French go and vote we will win,” he said. The reason he has succeeded is that he talks to the French about their daily problems, the cost of living, the health, the concerns of young people.

But the rise of Le Pens political star is not just due to a tectonic shift of Frances’s political landscape to the right. This is also due to the harsh dislike of an incumbent president. Macron, once the young face, a foreigner rocking the left-right political scene, is now seen as part of that scene.

Le Pen has also taken advantage of the hostile stance of far-right electoral rival Rick Zemmours, who has made her tough approach to controversial issues like immigration, Islam and crime seem less extreme in comparison.

Le Pens’s father, Jean-Marie, never approached power and would not know what to do with it if he had it. His reason was to be a political disruptor, to overthrow the table and leave. His surprise first-round victory in 2002 had little to do with support for the far right: it happened because the left split and French voters used their first-round vote to send a message, convinced the Socialist candidate Lionel Jospins would advance to the second round. was provided. As they discovered, it was not.

Marine Le Pen took over what was then the National Front in 2011 and began to clean up his image, tainted by xenophobic neo-Nazi thugs with shaved heads and jacket boots. Members were expelled for racist and anti-Semitic comments or for defending Philippe Ptain, head of the Vichy government, collaborator with the Nazis Frances, in the 1940s. She even ousted her father in 2015.

Demonization, as it was called, worked. In 2012 she made her first bid to become president, taking 17.9% in the first round for third place behind Socialist Franois Hollande who eventually won and Conservative Nicolas Sarkozy. In May 2014, the FN won two senators, the first time party representatives entered the upper house and added 11 mayors to their electoral number. The FN also won the European elections that year, with 24.9% of the vote, sending 25 representatives to the European Parliament.

Le Pen ran again in 2017, winning 21.3% of the first round of votes, enough to reach the second round. In the run-off she scored 33.9%, a much lower score than expected against Macron, then a political newcomer.

The National Front program at the time looked similar to Le Pen seniors from 2002: emphasis on the national priority for housing, benefits, and work; protecting small businesses against large groups; tougher police and judicial powers.

Macron on the campaign trail, like many incumbent officers in lyse, he faces a difficult re-election battle. Photo: Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

After that defeat, she called the party the Rassemblement National, or Rally National. She has stopped seeking the death penalty and France’s departure from the EU, although she remains committed to ignoring Brussels. It continues to advocate for French first nationalist discrimination, but also has a commitment to more left-leaning economies, including raising pensions, opposing the privatization of public services, and protectionism as an alternative to globalization.

Unlike Zemmour, she does not propose zero immigration, she wants a referendum on the issue and has stolen from UK Home Secretary Priti Patels the idea of ​​dealing with asylum applications abroad. Illegal immigrants and those who break the law would be deported, she says, but she has abandoned parties that oppose marital equality and abortion.

Its foreign policy is unclear. Until recently, she was a vocal supporter of Russia and Vladimir Putin a photo with the Russian leader in Moscow appears in her manifesto a position demanding a quick turnaround after Russian troops invaded Ukraine. This and a promise to pull France out of NATO, echoed by the radical left, seem to have had little impact on its popularity.

In 2002, few would agree to vote for Le Pen before. Today, Marine, at the age of 53, the youngest of his three daughters, has managed to extract much of the poison from the infamous name.

Marine Le Pen has a racist and extremely brutal program. She is lying to you Emmanuel Macron

Critics say she has changed her style, but not the toxic substance of the holidays. A recent report by the left-leaning Jean-Jaurs Foundation said: Form has taken precedence over substance theater over programming. However, he added: Arguments related to her incompetence or lack of knowledge seem to no longer hold water at a time when some parts of France consider her to be entirely presidential and close to the people, and no more troubling than the candidates other. It is therefore on a completely different ground that her next opponent will have to beat her in the second round if she gets there.

Speaking to voters outside Paris, the general impression is that the French are demanding a lot of change just for the sake of change. In-service presidents have historically had a difficult job re-electing, and some thought Macron had left too late to campaign, seeing this as evidence of arrogance. At his only rally last Sunday, Macron warned supporters not to assume he would win a second term or beat Le Pen. Then, he said Parisiani Newspaper: Marine Le Pen has a racist and extremely brutal program. She is lying to you.

Former rugby player Gilles Belzons, 50, owner of the Chez Bbelle bar-restaurant in Narbonne Market, said he had not decided who would get his vote: I think we should respect all the candidates, including in particular Marine Le Pen, as it might have been. the next president of the republic. I am a businessman and a father: what I am looking for is a candidate who will make me and my family feel safe, do something about the cost of living and lower tariffs for small businesses. She is trustworthy, she has convictions and I admire her perseverance, but there are things in her program that I am not so sure about.

His view is not unusual. To many French people, the name Le Pen is no longer seen with contempt. If, as expected, Le Pen does enough to reach the second round on April 24, Macron will face the biggest political battle of his career to keep him out of Lize Palace.