International
The crew of paying passengers, including Canadians, arrives at the International Space Station
The four-member Axiom Mission 1 crew, including Montreal entrepreneur Mark Pathy, arrived at the International Space Station on Saturday aboard the first all-private charter flight to the ISS.
SpaceX launched its Crew Dragon spacecraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., On Friday for the 10-day mission, with passengers scheduled to spend eight days at the space station.
Financier and philanthropist Pathy, Ohio real estate and technology entrepreneur Larry Connor, and Israeli businessman Eytan Stibbeeach paid $ 55 million for the rocket trip and stay at the ISS. They join retired NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, who works for the Spanish startup. .
The mission includes a series of scientific experiments. Pathy has said it will help test something called holoportation, a new technology that uses virtual reality for communication.
He and a colleague in field mission control will give us VR headphones to share their experiences. Pathy will also take part in Earth surveys from space.
The spacecraft was set to dock at the Harmony module port overlooking space from around 7:45 a.m. ET. However, the connection was delayed for about 45 minutes as NASA solved a problem with receiving a video supply from Dragon.
The newcomers brought with them two dozen scientific and biomedical experiments to conduct on board the ISS, including research on brain health, cardiac stem cells, cancer and aging, as well as a technological demonstration to produce optics using surface tension. of fluids in microgravity.
They will be joined by existing ISS residents of seven regular government-paid space station crew members, three American astronauts, a German astronaut from the European Space Agency and three Russian cosmonauts.
The new mission, a collaboration between Axiom, Elon Musk SpaceX rocket company and NASA, has been hailed by all three as a major step in expanding space-based commercial activities, collectively referred to internally as the orbit economy of low Earth, or abbreviated “LEO economy”.
NASA officials say the trend will help the U.S. space agency focus more of its resources on exploring great science, including its Artemis program to send humans back to the Moon and eventually to Mars.
