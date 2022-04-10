International
International student shot and killed in Toronto had dreamed of coming to Canada, says father
Jitesh Vasudev said his 21-year-old son Kartik had dreamed of coming to Canada to work and study before arriving in Toronto earlier this year.
That dream became a nightmare Thursday night when the international Indian student was shot outside the Sherbourne subway station in a shot that left more questions than answers for Vasudev and his family.
Why did this happen to him? I do not know. Why he killed my innocent son, I just want to know, Vasudev told CTV News Toronto on Saturday fighting tears. If she wanted something from him, she could grab it. Why did he kill her? It is a brutal murder.
Kartik, a student at Seneca College, was on his way to work at 5:00 p.m. when he was shot several times outside the entrance of Glen Street at Sherbourne Station in the Toronto St. Louis neighborhood. James Town.
Police said an off-duty paramedic was at the scene and gave Kartik first aid before he was rushed to St. Louis Hospital. Michaels and was declared dead.
He was shot six or seven times, it was very brutal. I just want to know what happened. What was the reason behind that? said Vasudev, speaking from India.
Kartik Vasudev, 21, appears in an image provided to CP24 by his family.
The Consulate General of India identified Kartik in a Twitter post on Friday. Vasudev said his family is working with the consulate to bring his body back to India.
Details about the shooting are scarce, but police have said the suspect is a black male, five feet to five feet seven inches tall, with an average body, who was last seen holding a pistol. and walking south on Glen Road toward Howard. Street.
Anyone with information about the shooting is required to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers.
SERVE THE VICTIM OF THE PURPOSE REMEMBERED BY THE FAMILY AS PEACE, SOFT
After the shooting, Kartiks father remembers his son as a very smart student who had his whole life ahead of him.
“I do not know why this happened to him,” Vasudev said. He was a very smart student. He was very polite, very gentle.
The marketing student made the long trip to Toronto in January after three years of studying in India. Vasudev said his son had worked hard to make the trip and thought Canada was a safe place.
He loved this place and said that this is a very good place, said Vasudev.
We can not even believe that this happened to my son.
Kartik’s childhood best friend, Nidhi Vaid, also described him as “a very gentle person”. She told CP24 on Saturday that her best friend was excited to start a new life in Canada and explore the country.
“Anyone who knew him knew how good he was. He was a human gem. It’s very unfortunate, whatever happened because he just moved here,” Vaid said.
“He was very clear about his intentions,” she added. “He did not go out much because only three months have passed. He has many plans for the summer. And we never knew this would have happened.”
She appeals to anyone who knows anything about the shooting to report it to the police. Vaid said it was Kartik’s first time in the Sherbourne Station area as it was not his regular route.
“It was the first time he went there for some work. We are shocked why and how this happened,” she said.
“We really want justice for Kartik.”
A candlelight vigil is scheduled to take place in Nathan Phillips Square on Sunday in memory of Carthage. or GoFundMe fundraising site was created to help support the family.
With files by CP24 Bryann Aguilar and Chris Herhalt
