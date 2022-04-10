Russia expels international human rights groups





Under growing international pressure over reported war crimes, Russia on Friday forced the closure of several offices of prominent human rights groups. reported CNN. News direction: The Russian Ministry of Justice abolished the registrations of 15 offices belonging to foreign NGOs and international aid organizations, including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. It is the latest step that Russia has taken to undermine organizations in the midst of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

The groups “were expelled after it was discovered that they were in violation of the current legislation of the Russian Federation,” the ministry said in a statement to CNN.

The statement did not specify the alleged violations. Background: Earlier this week, 93 countries voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over reported atrocities on the outskirts of Kiev Bucha and elsewhere in Ukraine. It was the first time a permanent member of the UN Security Council had been suspended by the body. What they say: Officials from the expelled organizations condemned the move and vowed to continue their efforts. “Amnesty International’s closure in Russia is just the latest in a long list of organizations that have been punished for defending human rights and telling the truth to the Russian authorities,” said Agns Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary general. said in a statement.

She added: “In a country where many activists and dissidents have been imprisoned, killed or interned, where independent media have been tarnished, blocked or forced to self-censor, and where civil society organizations have been outlawed or liquidated, you should be do something right if the Kremlin tries to shut you up. “ Game status: Human Rights Watch ka documented several charges war crimes committed by Russian troops during the occupation of regions of Ukraine, including executions, rapes and threats of violence against civilians. “Forcing us to close our office strengthens our resolve to call for Russia’s return to authoritarianism,” said Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch. in a statement. “We will continue to work for the day when the Russian government respects the rights of its people. Go deeper: UN suspends Russia from Human Rights Council

