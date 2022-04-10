First, all private missions anchor at the International Space Station





First completely private astronaut mission to the International Space Station anchored on Saturday, about twenty-one hours after its ascent from the Kennedy Space Center. The mission marks a historic step forward in NASA’s plan to develop a sustainable space trading economy. The connection was delayed slightly by a problem with a video supply, butby 8:40 a.m. EDT, a series of “hooks” securely tied the 27-foot Dragon Endeavor Crew to orbital position while traveling at approximately 17,500 mph. The voyage marks the fifth time that Axiom-1 mission Commander Michael Lpez-Alegra has made space travel with three different spacecraft, having previously flown the Russian spacecraft and capsule Soyuz. “We’m happy to be here even though we’re a little late,” said Lpez-Alegra of the Dragon Endeavor Crew. “We can’t wait for the next chapter.” After about an hour and a half of the process of connecting the station life support systems, the opening of Crew Dragon Endeavor opened at 10:13 a.m. EDT. The first all-private astronaut crew was welcomed aboard the ISS by NASA Crew-3 mission members Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn and Matthias Maurer. Also present at the welcoming ceremony were three Russian cosmonauts, Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergei Korsakov. The first was Eytan Stibbe followed by MarkPathy and Larry Connor. The Axiom-1 CommanderLpez-Alegra mission was the last to enter the space station making it from the spacecraft called Endeavor for the second time in its career. The four Axiom-1 mission members will stay at the station for the next eight days, bringing the total number of members living and working in the ISS to 11. The three paid clients of Axiom, Connor, Pathy and Stibbehave have agreements with various private companies to conduct research, observations and demonstrations during their short stay in orbit. At the end of their mission, private Axiom-1 astronauts will board the Crew Dragon Endeavor capsule, detach from the ISS, and return to Earth for a splash off the coast of Florida. Axiom Space has commissioned SpaceX for a total of four commercial flights to the space station, two of which have agreements with NASA as the agency’s trading partner to arrange missions with private crews. In 2024, Axiom Space hopes to deliver and install its first private module on the ISS. The company will be building on its own module and will eventually break away from the ISS to develop their own free-flying commercial space station called the Axiom Station. Follow Jamie Groh on Twitter at @AlteredJamie.

