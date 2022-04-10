International
The first private mission arrives at the International Space Station
The first fully private mission arrived at the International Space Station early Saturday with a four-member crew from start-up company Axiom Space.
NASA has hailed the tripartite partnership with Axiom and SpaceX as a key step towards the commercialization of the space region known as the “Low Earth Orbit”, leaving the agency to focus on more ambitious journeys deeper into space.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon Endeavor capsule anchored at 1229 GMT on Saturday, and the crew entered the space station nearly two hours later after launching from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday.
The commander of Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) is former NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, a dual citizen of the United States and Spain, who flew in space four times during his 20- and last visited the ISS in 2007..
He is joined by three paying crew members: US real estate investor Larry Connor, Canadian investor and philanthropist Mark Pathy, and former Israeli pilot, investor and philanthropist Eytan Stibbe.
“We are here to experience this, but we realize there is a responsibility,” Connor said in comments to NASA’s live broadcast.
As the first civilian crew, he said, they “must do it right”.
The widely reported ticket price, which includes eight days in the mail, before the eventual drop in Atlanticis, is $ 55 million.
While wealthy private citizens have visited the ISS before, the Ax-1 is the first mission to feature an all-private crew flying a private spacecraft to the post.
Houston-based Axiom pays SpaceX for shipping, and NASA also charges Axiom for ISS usage.
Research projects
On board the ISS, which orbits 250 miles (400 kilometers) above sea level, the quartet will conduct 25 research projects, including a demonstration of MIT technology of intelligent plates that form a robotic clutch and self-assemble in space architecture.
Another experiment involves using cancer stem cells to grow mini-tumors, and then utilizing the accelerated microgravity aging environment to identify biomarkers for early cancer detection.
“Our boys are not going to go up there and swim around for eight days taking pictures and looking out of the dome,” Derek Hassmann, Axiom Space’s director of operations, told reporters at a pre-launch conference.
Moreover, crew member Stibbe plans to honor his late friend Ilan Ramon, Israel’s first astronaut, who died in the 2003 Space Shuttle Columbia disaster when the spacecraft disintegrated upon re-entry.
Surviving pages from Ramon’s space diary, as well as memories from his children, will be brought to the station by Stibbe.
The Axiom crew will live and work alongside the station’s regular crew: currently three Americans and one German on the US side and three Russians on the Russian side.
The company has partnered for a total of four missions with SpaceX, and NASA has already approved in principle the second, the Ax-2.
Axiom sees travel as the first steps of a grander goal: to build its own private space station. The first module is expected to launch in 2024.
The plan is for the station to initially join the ISS, before finally flying autonomously when the latter withdraws and leaves orbit sometime after 2030.
