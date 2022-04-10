The first completely private historical team of astronauts anchors safely at the space station – National

The first completely private team of astronauts sent to the International Space Station (ISS) was welcomed aboard the orbital research platform on Saturday to begin a week-long scientific mission hailed as a milestone in commercial spaceflight.

Their arrival came about 21 hours after the four-person team representing Houston-based start-up Axiom Space Inc was lifted on Friday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, aboard a SpaceX-launched Falcon 9 rocket.

The Crew Dragon capsule was launched into orbit by the ISS-anchored rocket around 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Saturday as the two spacecraft were flying approximately 420km over the central Atlantic Ocean, a live broadcast online. of mating by NASA showed.

















Final access was delayed for about 45 minutes by a technical glitch with a video used to monitor the capsule meeting with the ISS, but otherwise it went smoothly.

The Axiom multinational team, which planned to spend eight days in orbit, was led by retired NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, 63, the company’s vice president of business development.

His second commander was Larry Connor, a real estate and technology entrepreneur and aerobatic aviator from Ohio, assigned as the mission pilot. Connor is in his 70s, but the company did not give his exact age.

The Ax-1 crew was investor-philanthropist and former Israeli fighter pilot Eytan Stibbe, 64, and Canadian businessman and philanthropist Mark Pathy, 52, both of whom served as mission specialists.

Upon reaching the anchorage, it took nearly two hours for the closed passage between the space station and the pressure crew capsule to be checked for leaks before the lids were opened to allow the newly arrived astronauts to board the ISS.

The Canadian businessman part of the historic entirely civil flight departed for the ISS

The Ax-1 team was welcomed by seven regular, government-paid regular crew members who had already occupied the space station: three American astronauts, a German astronaut from the European Space Agency, and three Russian cosmonauts.

NASA’s online broadcast showed four smiling Axiom astronauts, dressed in blue-blue flight suits, nodding their heads, one by one, through the portal to the space station, warmly greeted with hugs and handshakes from the ISS crew .

Lopez-Alegria later clasped the astronauts’ arms in the uniforms of his Axiom team’s three spaceflight beginners – Connor, Stibbe and Pathy – during a brief welcome ceremony.

Stibbe is now the second Israeli to fly into space, after Ilan Ramon, who died with six fellow NASA crew members in the 2003 Columbia spacecraft disaster.

The newcomers brought with them two dozen scientific and biomedical experiments to conduct on board the ISS, including research on brain health, cardiac stem cells, cancer and aging, as well as a technological demonstration to produce optics using surface tension. of fluids in microgravity.

The mission, a collaboration between Axiom, Elon Musk SpaceX rocket company, and NASA, has been hailed by all three as a major step in expanding space-based commercial activities, collectively referred to internally as the low-orbit economy of Land, or “LEO economy” for short.

NASA officials say the trend will help the U.S. space agency focus more of its resources on exploring great science, including its Artemis program to send humans back to the Moon and eventually to Mars.

While the space station has hosted civilian visitors from time to time, the Ax-1 mission marks the first fully commercial team of astronauts sent to the ISS for its intended purpose as an orbital research laboratory.

The Axiom mission also stands as SpaceX’s sixth human spaceflight in nearly two years, following four missions by NASA astronauts to the space station and the launch of Inspiration 4 in September that sent an all-civilian crew into orbit for the first time. . That flight was not connected to the ISS.

Axiom executives say their astronaut ventures and plans to build a private space station in Earth orbit go beyond the astro-tourism services offered to thrill-seekers by companies such as Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic SPCE.N. owned respectively by billionaire entrepreneurs Jeff. Bezos and Richard Branson.

– Report by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles