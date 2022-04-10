International
The first completely private historical team of astronauts anchors safely at the space station – National
The first completely private team of astronauts sent to the International Space Station (ISS) was welcomed aboard the orbital research platform on Saturday to begin a week-long scientific mission hailed as a milestone in commercial spaceflight.
Their arrival came about 21 hours after the four-person team representing Houston-based start-up Axiom Space Inc was lifted on Friday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, aboard a SpaceX-launched Falcon 9 rocket.
The Crew Dragon capsule was launched into orbit by the ISS-anchored rocket around 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Saturday as the two spacecraft were flying approximately 420km over the central Atlantic Ocean, a live broadcast online. of mating by NASA showed.
The first completely private team of astronauts arrives at the International Space Station
Final access was delayed for about 45 minutes by a technical glitch with a video used to monitor the capsule meeting with the ISS, but otherwise it went smoothly.
The Axiom multinational team, which planned to spend eight days in orbit, was led by retired NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, 63, the company’s vice president of business development.
His second commander was Larry Connor, a real estate and technology entrepreneur and aerobatic aviator from Ohio, assigned as the mission pilot. Connor is in his 70s, but the company did not give his exact age.
The Ax-1 crew was investor-philanthropist and former Israeli fighter pilot Eytan Stibbe, 64, and Canadian businessman and philanthropist Mark Pathy, 52, both of whom served as mission specialists.
Upon reaching the anchorage, it took nearly two hours for the closed passage between the space station and the pressure crew capsule to be checked for leaks before the lids were opened to allow the newly arrived astronauts to board the ISS.
Read more:
The Canadian businessman part of the historic entirely civil flight departed for the ISS
Trends
The President: Mexico does not accept the Russian occupation of Ukraine
Vaccinated Canadians may have symptoms of COVID-19 despite the test being negative. That is why
The Ax-1 team was welcomed by seven regular, government-paid regular crew members who had already occupied the space station: three American astronauts, a German astronaut from the European Space Agency, and three Russian cosmonauts.
NASA’s online broadcast showed four smiling Axiom astronauts, dressed in blue-blue flight suits, nodding their heads, one by one, through the portal to the space station, warmly greeted with hugs and handshakes from the ISS crew .
Lopez-Alegria later clasped the astronauts’ arms in the uniforms of his Axiom team’s three spaceflight beginners – Connor, Stibbe and Pathy – during a brief welcome ceremony.
Stibbe is now the second Israeli to fly into space, after Ilan Ramon, who died with six fellow NASA crew members in the 2003 Columbia spacecraft disaster.
The newcomers brought with them two dozen scientific and biomedical experiments to conduct on board the ISS, including research on brain health, cardiac stem cells, cancer and aging, as well as a technological demonstration to produce optics using surface tension. of fluids in microgravity.
The mission, a collaboration between Axiom, Elon Musk SpaceX rocket company, and NASA, has been hailed by all three as a major step in expanding space-based commercial activities, collectively referred to internally as the low-orbit economy of Land, or “LEO economy” for short.
NASA officials say the trend will help the U.S. space agency focus more of its resources on exploring great science, including its Artemis program to send humans back to the Moon and eventually to Mars.
While the space station has hosted civilian visitors from time to time, the Ax-1 mission marks the first fully commercial team of astronauts sent to the ISS for its intended purpose as an orbital research laboratory.
The Axiom mission also stands as SpaceX’s sixth human spaceflight in nearly two years, following four missions by NASA astronauts to the space station and the launch of Inspiration 4 in September that sent an all-civilian crew into orbit for the first time. . That flight was not connected to the ISS.
Axiom executives say their astronaut ventures and plans to build a private space station in Earth orbit go beyond the astro-tourism services offered to thrill-seekers by companies such as Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic SPCE.N. owned respectively by billionaire entrepreneurs Jeff. Bezos and Richard Branson.
– Report by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8748288/iss-spacex-axiom-mission-docking/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Exclusive video shows former ‘Empire’ actor’s first moments in Cook County Jail April 6, 2022
- Jack Hurley named to 2022 Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list April 6, 2022
- Close friend of Imran Khan’s wife flees to Dubai for fear of arrest: report April 6, 2022
- Musical form heard in some Bollywood movies – Crossword Clue April 6, 2022
- Celebrate in style and comfort with Irish linen and silk dresses April 6, 2022