French election: Voters head to polling stations in presidential race





Twelve candidates, including incumbent President Emmanuel Macron, are running for the top post. If neither of them gets more than 50% of the vote, the first two candidates will face each other in the April 24 runoff.

Macron is seeking to become the first French president to win re-election since Jacques Chirac in 2002.

The center-right Macron faces a range of challenges from political extremists, including Marine Le Pen, the longtime standard-bearer of the French far right; TV expert and author Eric Zemmour; and left-handed flamethrower Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Most analysts said the race would be a referendum on the rise of the French right, but the war in Ukraine shattered those expectations.

The president proposed a higher tax on oil early in his term, prompting the movement of yellow vests, one of France’s longest-running protests in decades. His record for the Covid-19 pandemic, the next defining crisis of his presidency, is unclear. Macron’s signature policy during the Covid era – demanding that people show evidence of vaccination to walk normally – helped increase vaccination rates, but sparked a vocal minority against his presidency. Macron has so far campaigned very little and has refused to debate against his opponents. Experts believe his strategy was to avoid political squabbling for as long as possible to tarnish his image as the most presidential candidate of all. Le Pen, for her part, has run a more ordinary campaign this year compared to her last attempt to win the presidency. While immigration control remains her campaign priority, she softened her anti-Islamic tone and abandoned her calls for France to leave the European Union – especially on the eve of Brexit – to win over voters outside its base. Political analysts say Le Pen’s focus on raising the cost of living could bring dividends, as high prices of daily commodities and energy are among the main concerns of the electorate. Many experts also expected the war to damage Le Pen and Zemmour’s campaigns, as both had previously spoken lovingly of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Le Pen removed a leaflet with a photo of her visiting the Russian leader, while Zemmour withdrew after promising that Putin would never invade Ukraine. Nathalie Loiseau, a member of the European Parliament and Macron’s first European affairs minister, told CNN she believes the French president is motivated by a “sense of duty”. “He does not do it for electoral reasons. He does it because he thinks he should,” she said. But Macron’s decision to drop the campaign instead of seeking a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine, whether motivated by politics or principles, may turn out to be an obligation. “It’s not useful. He’s not going to have a big win. He knows that. But he has to do it,” Loiseau said.

