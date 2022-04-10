International
Canada announces additional support for Ukrainians fleeing Russia-National war
The federal government has announced $ 100 million in additional humanitarian assistance to respond to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and neighboring countries.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement Saturday during a fundraiser on social media.
“Whether it is food, water, shelter or medical care – we will continue to have your back and provide the help you need at this time,” Trudeau said in a statement. “We are in defense of Ukraine.”
As of Saturday, Canada has provided $ 245 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Of that, $ 145 million was allocated to United Nations, the Red Cross and non-governmental organizations.
Canada is working to find out which Ukrainians fleeing the Russian war need more help: Fraser
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser told reporters Saturday that Canada has already approved more than 30,000 applications under the Canada-Ukraine authorization for the urgent travel program.
Reiterating an announcement made in March, Fraser said Canada is excluding more Ukrainians fleeing Russian occupation from providing biometrics before coming to Canada.
He said Canada will not require biometrics from people under the age of 18, over the age of 60 and those with previous Canadian visas who do not have immigration problems.
Previously, in those cases, it was left to the discretion of the “decision maker” whether to collect biometrics – fingerprints and a photo.
Fraser said the government is making the move to “reduce the pressure on biometrics collection”.
He said his department is also working to help facilitate travel for those who may not have travel documents.
“This means that for family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents currently residing in Ukraine who do not have valid travel documents, the IRCC may issue travel documents for an extraordinary trip to support the travel of the their in Canada, “Fraser said.
Can Canada continue to deal with the 2 major refugee crises?
He said his department recently announced that it is expanding settlement support to provide access to key services to settle in new communities, such as language training, information on living in Canada, information on how to enroll children in school and employment assistance.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said his department is working with Canadian airlines to arrange charter flights, but details have not been finalized. Many of the affected Ukrainians have been dispersed over a wide area and some are not yet ready to leave.
“No one should be forced to leave their homes and we are committed to helping Ukrainians who have had to leave their country because of this illegal war,” Alghabra said.
Ukrainian refugees navigating VISA issues in Canada
“As Canadians we will do what we do best. “We will protect Ukrainians and warmly welcome them as they adjust to the new life here in their new country,” he added.
Also, Ukrainians arriving in Canada will be entitled to two weeks of temporary hotel accommodation and up to six weeks of income support.
Fraser said the revenue support will be $ 500 a week. He said many of the people arriving have family or other ties to Canada, so it is unclear how much they will need temporary accommodation.
“All of this is happening very quickly and further details will be available in the coming days and weeks as these new measures begin to take effect,” Fraser said. “However, I am confident that the actions we are taking today show our continued and determined support for the people of Ukraine.”
© 2022 The Canadian Press
