Spring storm could bring 30 to 80cm of snow to Manitoba next week, flood forecasters warn





Manitoba flood forecasters are watching a spring storm that the province says could pour 30 to 80 inches of snow into southern Manitoba next week. In a bulletin for Saturday floods, the province said the system could result in a mix of snow and rain between Tuesday and Friday. Temperatures are forecast to drop below zero by Wednesday and remain below temperatures until April 19 in most countries, the province said. The forecast rainfall is not expected to start before April 20, the bulletin states. “It’s a ColoradoLow and is tracking in a favorable way to bring to southern Manitoba a winter wall of 30 inches more wet snow starting Wednesday and continuing through Friday morning,” said CBC meteorologist John Sauder. . “It’s a long wet event that gets into the system from the south.” Sauder said if the system takes a shift westward, the Red River Valley could have more rain, frozen rain or ice cubes than snow, while western parts of southern Manitoba, including Brandon, would see higher amounts. snow. “The patterns are consistent with every execution and they are consistent quite well, so confidence in the forecast is quite high, even though the system is still a few days away,” Sauder said. Sauder said the winds will be extremely strong on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. Wind gusts can be up to 70-80 km / h sometimes, he said. “This could be the worst April snowstorm since the 1997 hurricane, which contributed to the major flood later that spring,” Sauder said. The Red River has now reached its peak between Emerson and St. Louis. Adolphe, said the province on Saturday. The province said Saturday that a flood warning remains in effect for the Red River from St. Louis. Jean Baptiste at Morris and at St. Adolphe. The flood warning is also still in effect near Selkirk due to the ice block. A high water tip remains in force for the Red River from Emerson at the mouth of the Red River Floodway. Consistent patterns over the last few days are in general agreement that a big spring snowstorm hits the middle of the week. Starts Wednesday. It can be 30 cm or more. Very new. Mix rainfall early in the storm. The chart below is the Canadian model at 7 a.m. Thursday. pic.twitter.com/lTAY4hVOLH –@johnsauderCBC The province began operating the Red River Flood Route on Friday morning in an effort to lower the high water in the river through Winnipeg. Elsewhere, the province said water levels are rising in the Assiniboine River from the Shellmouth Dam in western Manitoba to Winnipeg. Assiniboineis is expected to peak between April 11 and 18, the province says. The Assiniboine River is expected to remain within its shores in all locations with gradual snowmelt this weekend, the province said. The province said Portage Diversion is operating to limit ice flows and blockage in the lower Assiniboine River, east of Portage la Prairie.

