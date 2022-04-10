Kenney urges UCP members ‘not to compare him to the Almighty, but the alternative’

Prime Minister Jason Kenney tried to make his problem of political survival the problem of all Alberta conservatives on Saturday, but experts say this is not the reality.

The special Conservative Party general meeting, the sole purpose of which is to consider the Kenney leadership, convened Saturday morning.

In his speech to party members, Kenney offered two avenues forward: division or unity. The first, he said, will erode the UCP and result in the formation of a government by the Opposition Democratic Party following next year’s provincial elections.

“I ask you not to compare me with the Almighty, but with the alternative,” he said, referring to Democratic Party chairwoman Rachel Notley.

Kenney enters the weekend an unpopular figure, largely because of frustrations about decisions made during the COVID-19 pandemic and his leadership style. Recent Angus Reid Institute polls suggest that Prime Minister Alberta has only one 30 percent approval evaluation, and a higher disapproval estimate that PKD.

Brian Jean, UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac la Biche, has been open to taking over the party. Danielle Smith, who is running for the UCP nomination for the Livingstone-Macleod race, has also expressed a desire to run for party leadership.

Kenney, featured here during his April 9 speech, enters the special general meeting with low ratings. (CBC)

But on Saturday, Kenney tried to convince party members that he was the one who could keep the party united, lead it to prosperity, and keep the “Socialists” out of power.

The Prime Minister widely defended the decisions taken during the pandemic, expressing only a few regrets. He also praised his achievements, such as balancing this year’s provincial budget.

Kenney concluded his speech by saying that uniting the Conservatives in Alberta requires “continuous effort” and that it is much easier to criticize than to lead during historic crises.

There are conservative alternatives

Lori Williams, an associate professor of policy studies at Mount Royal University, said Kenney’s speech, where he suggested the NDP and the liberal federal government pose “a major threat” went as expected.

However, she noted that Kenney’s claim to be the only option available to the Conservatives is short-sighted, as polls suggest Brian Jean would be better off against Notley in the election.

“Today’s speech was trying to persuade Albertans to look to the future rather than the past, and that he is the key to the future compared to anyone else,” Williams said.

“But this alternative is not necessarily Rachel Notley. It could very well be Brian Jean. This could be the key to UCP success and it could be a more attractive alternative to UCP.”

Brian Jean, UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac la Biche, has been vocal about wanting to take over as party leader. (Jamie Malbeuf / CBC)

Lisa Young, a professor of political science at the University of Calgary, agrees. But Young also noted that the prime minister spent a lot of time reciting his CV, such as serving as a federal minister.

“These qualifications would certainly be the points we would expect to hear if he ran for party leadership, but he did not necessarily run to retain leadership,” Young said.

In a statement to CBC News, Jean accused Kenney of splitting the party and said Kenney’s speech addressed fear, leaving the choice of “more of the same” or NDP.

The UCP must be more than one person, Jean said in a statement sent by email.

Respecting the results

Some have criticized the postal voting system that will be used to vote on Kenney’s leadership leading to the review.

Ballots will be sent to party members. They will be expected until 17:00 on May 11, after which the results will be revealed on May 18.

Before introducing the prime minister on stage on Saturday, Cynthia Moore, president of the UCP, stressed that the email system is “the most democratic way to hold this vote”.

“There are some who, if they do not get the desired result, will say that this is a flawed process,” Moore said. “Nothing can be further from the truth.”

The RCMP is still investigating allegations of fraud and identity theft in connection with the 2017 vote.

Kenney said Saturday that he would respect the results of the vote and he expects others to do the same.

“If the members decide they want leadership elections, I will leave,” he said.

“I believe all of our members will expect every member of our group and our team to also respect the democratically expressed members’ decision in this review vote.”

For Young, this was Kenney talking directly to his potential competitors, particularly Brian Jean.

“If I win, I expect you to be a loyal and calm member of my group. Otherwise you will be out,” she said.

“He has drawn his line in the sand now.”