The trip is back in full swing despite the increase in air fares in India





India resumed regular international flights late last month after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, leading to a rush of bookings by travelers eager to go overseas for the first time since March 2020.

According to industry estimates, India was the largest aviation market with the fastest growth in the world before the Covid-19 pandemic. Travel agencies predict that local traffic will exceed pre-pandemic levels of 415,000 daily flights within a year. “With this step of regular international flights, I am confident that the sector will reach new heights,” said Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. In the past two years, limited international passenger flights have operated between India and selected countries under bilateral air bubble agreements. Last week, India lifted the ban on international flights for the first time in two years. Despite the current global spread of the Omicron variant, the country is back on the international travel network. Here’s what you need to know https://t.co/qe3AdqJBun – Times Travel (@timestravel) April 5, 2022

Travel resume About 60 airlines from 40 countries have been allowed to operate 1,783 flights to and from India during the summer, said the Director General of Civil Aviation of India. Daylight saving time will be effective from March 27 to October 29. The rise in aircraft fuel prices due to Russia’s war with Ukraine and limited flight capacity means that passengers are paying almost twice and, sometimes, three times the normal fare for flights in and out of India. Some of the international carriers were fast enough to increase their tickets due to the increase in fuel prices this week and the same is expected to increase further, in case fuel prices will increase more, said Jay Bhatia, vice president. Association of Travel Agents of India. Domestic tariffs have not yet seen the impact of rising fuel prices. Bookings for business class seats on flights and five-star hotels have already doubled compared to pre-pandemic numbers as a percentage of total bookings. “Ideally, plane tickets should go down, but we have this impending war crisis in Ukraine, which has caused oil prices to rise sharply,” said aviation sector analyst Vinamra Longani. A week after the resumption of planned overseas commercial air operations by India, demand and demand for international travel is growing despite rising air fares, some industry players said. @mihirmishrahttps://t.co/6HAEBDavGS – Anumeha Chaturvedi (@AnumehaET) April 5, 2022

Have a ticket, you will travel While Indian carriers are prepared for normal international services, various foreign airlines including Emirates, Virgin Atlantic and LOT Polish have announced plans for their services to and from India. India’s largest airline IndiGo said it would resume scheduled international flights on over 150 routes in a phased manner during April. Meanwhile, the government has revised guidelines for Covid-19 for international flight operations, including removing the requirement to hold three vacancies on overseas flights for medical emergencies. The government has also eased Covid-19 safety rules at airports and flights, such as removing three vacancies inside an aircraft for social distancing. In addition, the request for the crew to have a complete protection kit has been disseminated. Dyninno Travel, which operates the International Travel Network, ASAP Tickets and other travel brands, said airline ticket sales between the US and India quadrupled in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the corresponding period in 2019. The US lifted all restrictions on fully vaccinated international travelers, including from India, from November 8, but they will have to show evidence of a negative coronavirus test before boarding a flight home. The UN World Tourism Organization says international travel will not be fully recovered before 2024.

