S&P downgrade indicates Russia is heading for historic failure | News, Sports, Work





By FRANK BAJAK Associated Press BOSTON (AP) – Standard & Poor’s credit rating agency has downgraded its rating on Russia’s ability to repay its foreign debt, signaling growing prospects that Moscow will soon default on foreign loans for the first time in more than a century. S&P Global Ratings released the cut in the “selective default” late Friday after Russia adjusted its foreign currency payments in rubles on Monday, when they had to be paid in dollars. He said he did not expect Russia to be able to convert rubles into dollars within the 30-day allowed period. The S&P said in a statement that its decision was based in part on its view that sanctions against Russia for its occupation of Ukraine “are likely to increase further in the coming weeks, hampering Russia’s willingness and technical ability to comply with the terms.” and the terms of its obligations. to foreign debt holders. ” A S&P spokesman said a selective default rating is when a lender fails on a specific payment but makes others on time. While Russia has signaled that it remains willing to pay its debts, the Kremlin has also warned it will do so in rubles if its overseas foreign currency accounts remain frozen. Tighter sanctions imposed on Russia this week following evidence of alleged war crimes – the killing of civilians in the city of Bucha during the Russian military occupation – barred it from using any foreign exchange reserves held in US banks for debt payments. Russia’s finance ministry said Wednesday it had tried to make a $ 649 million payment on two bonds at an unidentified US bank – previously reported as JPMorgan Chase – but that tighter sanctions prevented it from being accepted, so it paid in rubles. Western sanctions have severely squeezed Russia’s economy, and S&P and other rating agencies have already reduced its debt to “junk” status, considering it a very likely bankruptcy. Russia has used strict capital controls, other heavy-handed measures and proceeds from the sale of oil and gas to artificially support the ruble. The country has not failed in foreign debt since the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917, when the Soviet Union emerged. Even in the late 1990s, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia was able to continue to pay off its foreign debts with the help of international aid. However, she did not pay her domestic debt. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

