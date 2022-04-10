Russian aggression is not limited to UkraineExBulletin



change the title Petros Giannakouris / AP

Petros Giannakouris / AP

KYIV, Ukraine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is targeting all of Europe with its aggression and that stopping the occupation of Ukraine is essential to the security of all democracies.

In his late-night speech to Ukrainians on Saturday, Zelenskyy said Russian aggression “was not intended to be limited to Ukraine” and “the whole European project is a target for Russia.”

“That is why it is not just the moral duty of all democracies, all the forces of Europe, to support Ukraine’s desire for peace,” he said. “This is in fact a defense strategy for any civilized state.

His speech came as civilians continued to flee the eastern part of the country ahead of an expected attack and firefighters sought to survive in a northern city that was no longer occupied by Russian forces.

Several European leaders have made efforts to show solidarity with the nation wounded by the battle. Zelenskyy thanked the leaders of Britain and Austria for their visits Saturday in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, and promises of further support.

He also thanked the President of the European Commission and the Prime Minister of Canada for a global fundraising event that brought more than 10 billion euros ($ 11 billion) to Ukrainians who have fled their homes.

Zelenskyy reiterated his call for a full embargo on Russian oil and gas, which he called sources of “Russia’s self-confidence and impunity.”

“Freedom has no time to wait,” Zelenskyy said. “When tyranny begins its aggression against everything that keeps peace in Europe, action must be taken immediately.”

More than six weeks after the start of the occupation, Russia has withdrawn its troops from the northern part of the country, around Kiev, and is focused on the Donbas region in the east. Western military analysts said a territory arch in eastern Ukraine was under Russian control, from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city in the north to Kherson in the south.

But counterattacks are threatening Kherson’s Russian control, according to Western estimates, and Ukrainian forces are repelling Russian attacks elsewhere in the Donbas, a predominantly Russian-speaking and industrial region.

Civilians were being evacuated from eastern Ukraine after a rocket attack on Friday that killed at least 52 people and injured more than 100 at a train station, where thousands of people sought to flee.

Ukrainian authorities have called on civilians to face an impending offensive by Russian forces in the east. With trains not running out of Kramatorsk on Saturday, panicked residents boarded buses or sought other ways to escape, fearing the kind of incessant attacks and invasions by Russian invaders that brought food shortages, building demolition and death. in other cities.

“It was horrible. Horror, horror,” a resident told British broadcaster Sky, recalling Friday’s attack on the train station. “Shot to save, to live this again. No, I do not want.”

Ukraine’s state-owned railway company said residents of Kramatorsk and other parts of the Donbas could leave through other train stations. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 10 evacuation corridors were planned for Saturday.

Zelenskyy called the attack on the train station the latest example of war crimes by Russian forces and said he should motivate the West to do more to help his country defend itself.

Russia has denied responsibility and accused the Ukrainian military of firing on the station to blame Moscow for civilian casualties. A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman detailed the missile trajectory and the positions of Ukrainian troops to strengthen the argument.

Major General Igor Konashenkov claimed that Ukraine’s security services were preparing a “cynically staged” media operation in Irpin, another city near Kiev, in order to falsely attribute civilian casualties to Russian forces, he said, and to organize the murder of a fake Russian intelligence team. intended to kill witnesses. The claims could not be independently verified.

Western experts and Ukrainian authorities insisted that Russia attacked the station. The remains of the rocket had the words “For children” in Russian painted on it. The phrase seemed to suggest that the rocket was sent to avenge the loss or subjugation of the children, though its exact meaning remained unclear.

Ukrainian authorities have been working to identify victims and document possible war crimes in the north. The mayor of Bucha, a town near Kiev where graphic evidence of civilian killings appeared after Russian forces withdrew, said search teams were still finding bodies of people shot at close range in the city’s yards, parks and squares. .

Workers discovered 67 bodies Friday from a mass grave near a church, according to Ukraine’s attorney general. Russia has falsely claimed that the scenes in Bucha were staged.

Ukrainian and Western officials have repeatedly accused Russian forces of committing atrocities. A total of 176 children were killed and 324 others were injured, the Attorney General’s Office said on Saturday.



change the title Evgeniy Maloletka / AP

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP

In an interview with the Associated Press inside his heavily guarded presidential office complex, Zelenskyy said he is committed to negotiating a diplomatic end to the war even though Russia has “tortured” Ukraine. He also acknowledged that peace is unlikely to come soon. The talks so far have not involved Russian President Vladimir Putin or other senior officials.

“We have to fight, but we have to fight for life. You can not fight for dust when there is nothing and there are no people. That is why it is important to stop this war,” he said.

Ukrainian authorities have said they expect to find more mass killings once they arrive in the southern port city of Mariupol, which is also in the Donbas and has undergone a monthly blockade and intense fighting. The city’s location on the Sea of ​​Azov is critical to the construction of a land bridge over the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine eight years ago.

As journalists who had been largely absent from the city began to re-enter, new images emerged of the devastation from an airstrike on a theater last month that reportedly killed hundreds of civilians seeking refuge.

Ukrainian officials have been urging Western powers almost every day to send more weapons and further punish Moscow with sanctions, including the exclusion of Russian banks from the global financial system and a total EU embargo on Russian gas and oil.

During his visit on Saturday, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said he expects more EU sanctions against Russia, but defended his country’s opposition so far to cut off Russian gas supplies.

A package of sanctions imposed this week “will not be the last”, the chancellor said, acknowledging that “as long as people are dying, any sanctions are still insufficient”. Austria is militarily neutral and not a member of NATO.

The visit of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came a day after the UK pledged an additional milionë 100 million ($ 130 million) in high-level military equipment. Johnson also confirmed further economic support, guaranteeing an additional $ 500 million in World Bank lending to Ukraine, bringing Britain’s total loan guarantee to $ 1 billion.

In an interview with the AP, Zelenskyy noted increased support, but expressed disappointment when asked if the weapons and equipment Ukraine has received from the West are enough to change the outcome of the war.

“Not yet,” he said, passing in English for emphasis. “Certainly not enough.”