International
More civilians are fleeing eastern Ukraine following the attack on the Kramatorsk train station
Evacuations of civilians continued Saturday in battle-torn areas of eastern Ukraine, a day after a rocket attack killed at least 52 people and injured more than 100 at a train station, where thousands sought refuge before an impending Russian attack. .
In the wake of the attack in Kramatorsk, several European leaders tried to show solidarity with Ukraine, with the Austrian Chancellor and the British Prime Minister visiting Kiev – the capital that Russia failed to occupy and where troops withdrew days ago. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where Johnson’s office said they discussed “long-term support” for Britain.
Zelenskyy noted the increase in support in an interview with the Associated Press, but expressed disappointment when asked if the weapons and other equipment Ukraine has received from the West are enough to change the outcome of the war.
Read more:
Ukraine, allies blame Russia for bombing of Kramatorsk train station that killed 52 people
“Not yet,” he said, passing in English for emphasis. “Certainly not enough.”
More than six weeks after Russia first invaded Ukraine, it has withdrawn its troops from the northern part of the country, around Kiev, and refocused on the eastern Donbas region. Western military analysts say a territory arch in eastern Ukraine was under Russian control, from Kharkiv – Ukraine’s second largest city – in the north to Kherson in the south. But Ukrainian counterattacks are threatening Kherson’s Russian control, according to Western estimates, and Ukrainian forces are repelling Russian attacks elsewhere in the southeastern Donbas region.
Ukrainian authorities have called on civilians to face an impending offensive by Russian forces in the east. With trains not running out of Kramatorsk on Saturday, panicked residents boarded buses or sought other ways to escape, fearing the kind of incessant attacks and invasions by Russian invaders that brought food shortages, demolished buildings and killed in other cities elsewhere in Ukraine.
“It was scary. “Horror, horror,” a resident told British broadcaster Sky, recalling Friday’s attack on the train station. “I hope to save you, to live this again. No, I do not want to.”
Ukraine’s state-owned railway company said in a statement that residents of Kramatorsk and other parts of the country’s disputed Donbass region could leave through other train stations. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 10 evacuation corridors were planned for Saturday.
Zelenskyy called the attack on the train station the latest example of war crimes by Russian forces and said he should motivate the West to do more to help his country defend itself.
Top EU politician visits Ukraine after deadly train station bombing
Russia has denied responsibility for the attack and accused the Ukrainian military of firing on the station to blame Moscow for civilian casualties. A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman detailed the missile trajectory and the positions of Ukrainian troops to strengthen the argument.
Western experts and Ukrainian authorities insisted that Russia lay down its arms. The remains of the rocket had the words “For children” in Russian painted on it. The phrase seemed to suggest that the rocket was sent to avenge the loss or subjugation of the children, though its exact meaning remained unclear.
Trends
Risk of re-infection: Omicron appears to produce shorter-term immunity, experts say
Vaccinated Canadians may have symptoms of COVID-19 despite the test being negative. That is why
Western experts have denied claims by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov that Russian forces “do not use” the Tochka-U missile, the type that struck the train station, which is located in the Ukrainian-controlled territory of Donbas.
The attack came as Ukrainian authorities worked to identify victims and document possible war crimes by Russian soldiers in northern Ukraine. The mayor of Bucha, a city near Kiev where graphic evidence of civilian killings emerged after the Russians withdrew, said search teams were still finding bodies of people shot at close range in the city’s yards, parks and squares.
Workers discovered 67 bodies Friday from a mass grave near a church, according to Ukraine’s attorney general. Russia has falsely claimed that the scenes in Bucha were staged.
Ukrainian authorities and Western officials have repeatedly accused Russian forces of committing atrocities in the war that began with the February 24 invasion of Russia. A total of 176 children were killed and 324 others were injured, the Attorney General’s Office said on Saturday.
Read more:
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy pledged to push for peace, despite Russian attacks
Speaking to the AP inside the heavily guarded presidential office complex in Kiev, Zelenskyy said he is committed to negotiating a diplomatic end to the war even though Russia has “tortured” Ukraine. He also acknowledged that peace is unlikely to come soon. The talks so far have not involved Russian President Vladimir Putin or other senior officials.
“We have to fight, but we have to fight for life. You can not fight for dust when there is nothing and there are no people. “That is why it is important to stop this war.”
Ukrainian authorities have said they expect to find more mass killings once they arrive in the southern port city of Mariupol, which is also in the Donbas and has undergone a monthly blockade and intense fighting.
As journalists who had been largely absent from the city began to re-enter, new images emerged of the devastation from an airstrike on a theater last month that reportedly killed hundreds of civilians seeking refuge.
Military analysts had predicted for weeks that Russia would succeed in taking Mariupol, but said Ukrainian defenders were still fighting. The city’s location on the Sea of Azov is critical to the construction of a land bridge over the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine eight years ago.
Read more:
Britain, allies to ‘raise’ sanctions on Russia, PM Johnson says during visit to Kiev
Many civilians now trying to evacuate have become accustomed to living in or near a war zone because Moscow-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014 in Donbas, a predominantly Russian-speaking industrial region.
Ukrainian officials have been urging Western powers almost every day to send more weapons and further punish Russia with sanctions, including the exclusion of Russian banks from the global financial system and a total European Union embargo on Russian gas and oil.
The deaths of civilians at the train station brought new expressions of anger from Western leaders and promises that Russia would face further retaliation. On Saturday, Russia’s Defense Ministry tried to counter the dominant international narrative by re-elevating Ukraine’s spectrum by placing false flags and misinformation.
A ministry spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov, claimed that Ukraine’s security services were preparing a “cynically staged” media operation in Irpin, another city near Kiev. Konashenkov said the plan was to show – falsely, he said – civilian casualties at the hands of the Russians and to organize the assassination of a fake Russian intelligence team that aimed to kill witnesses. The claims could not be independently verified.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said during a visit to Kiev that he expects more EU sanctions against Russia, but he defended his country’s opposition so far to the interruption of Russian gas supplies.
A package of sanctions imposed this week “will not be the last”, the chancellor said, acknowledging that “as long as people are dying, any sanctions are still insufficient”. Austria is militarily neutral and not a member of NATO.
International donors pledge 9.1 billion euros to support Ukrainian refugees
Johnson’s visit, which was not announced in advance, came a day after Britain pledged an additional milionë 100m ($ 130m) in high-level military equipment to Ukraine.
Anna reported from Bucha, Ukraine. Robert Burns in Washington, Jill Lawless and Danica Kirka in London and Associated Press reporters around the world contributed to this report.
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8748287/ukraine-civilian-evacuations-kramatorsk-train-station-attack/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Exclusive video shows former ‘Empire’ actor’s first moments in Cook County Jail April 6, 2022
- Jack Hurley named to 2022 Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list April 6, 2022
- Close friend of Imran Khan’s wife flees to Dubai for fear of arrest: report April 6, 2022
- Musical form heard in some Bollywood movies – Crossword Clue April 6, 2022
- Celebrate in style and comfort with Irish linen and silk dresses April 6, 2022