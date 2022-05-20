EU backs Ukraine with significant financial assistance – Vindobona.org





Ukraine urgently needs help from the European Community following the invasion provoked by the Russian Federation. Now the European Commission, on behalf of the EU, has decided on a disbursement worth 600 million, which will serve as macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. Following the unjustified Russian occupation, Ukraine is facing tremendous humanitarian and defense burdens, and EU emergency assistance must enable the country to fill these acute funding gaps. The first installment of EUR 600 million from this emergency macro-financial assistance package was disbursed in two installments on 11 and 18 March, respectively. Financial assistance is provided in the form of long-term loans, which are offered on particularly favorable terms. The goal is to close the financial gap of the war-torn country, which is estimated by international financial institutions at about $ 15 billion for the second quarter of 2022. Macro-financial assistance (MFA) improves the macroeconomic stability of Ukraine and helps the functioning of state agencies during this critical period. The payment is a concrete expression of the EU’s unwavering support for Ukraine. The disbursement follows an assessment of the authorities’ progress in implementing the structural policies agreed in the Memorandum of Understanding. In general, the Commission concludes that the authorities have taken measures to implement the agreed conditionality. However, the current war situation is a form of force majeure that hinders the effective completion of structural actions. As an extraordinary response to the acute financing needs of Ukraine, and since the conditionality can not be met at this stage due to force majeure, the Commission has decided to grant the second tranche immediately. President Ursula von der Leyen commented on the second disbursement with: “In these extremely difficult times, the EU stands by Ukraine and the brave Ukrainian people. Today we have disbursed 600 million emergency macro-financial assistance to address the acute needs of Ukraine’s financing. ensuring that basic services in the country continue to function and meet basic daily needs.Today disbursement is the last installment of the 1.2 billion ALL financial assistance package announced at the end of January. on Wednesday we made it clear that the EU will continue to financially support Ukraine in the short term and will also accompany it in the long-term reconstruction process.Ukraine will be back on its feet – as a democratic country and prosperous. “ Background Macro-financial assistance (MFA) is part of the EU’s wider engagement with neighboring countries and is the EU’s emergency management instrument. It can be given to neighboring EU countries facing severe balance of payments difficulties. Since the beginning of the Russian occupation, the EU has significantly increased its support, mobilizing about 4.1 billion in macro-financial assistance, budget support, emergency aid, crisis response and humanitarian aid for Ukraine’s resilience to economic, social and crisis crisis. financial. A joint international effort is needed to provide short-term financial support to Ukraine to maintain basic services, meet humanitarian needs, and repair major destroyed infrastructure. EU European Union

