Disney adds the EARidecent display, the new store along International Drive





ORLANDO, Fla. Walt Disney World has shared new details about its plans to light up parts of Orlando International Drive. Almost a year after the project was confirmed, Disney said it would soon complete an outdoor art exhibition larger than life and open a new store for guests to experience. Both will be located at Hollywood Plaza Garage on 8050 International Drive, just off I-4. [TRENDING: Hanson, Boyz II Men and more announced in line-up for EPCOTs Eat to the Beat Concert Series | Become a News 6 Insider (its free!)] Ad Disney said the large, ribbon-like screen will feature characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and other gold Fab 50 sculptures that guests can see in parks as part of the Walt Disney Worlds 50th anniversary celebration. . The screen will feature additional Disney characters, celebrations and more over time. Disney’s new art screen comes on International Drive. May 20, 2022 (WKMG) We learned a lot from setting up 50th art installations in our parks and at Orlando International Airport and wanted to spread some of that magic around the world, said Will Gay, design director with Disneys Yellow Shoes Creative Group. It all started with a little idea and a question can we do that? Can we turn this into a dynamic art screen bigger than anything we have ever done before? Ad Opening on May 31, the all-new Disney Store will combine merchandise, ticket sales, and the first Disney Vacation Club Virtual Discovery Station interactive station. Starting May 31, Central Florida visitors can find a new Walt Disney World store at 8050 International Drive that combines merchandise, ticket sales, and the first interactive Disney Vacation Club Virtual Discovery Station. * Conceptual interpretation only. Not on the scale. Content subject to change. (Disney) With floor-to-ceiling screens, the Disney Vacation Club Virtual Discovery Station can transport guests to our theme parks, resorts and cruise destinations around the world through first-person virtual tours, photo galleries and videos, Disney said in a blog post. her. Disney said they found the International Drive corridor to be the perfect place to highlight Walt Disney World and all that it has to offer. Use the form below to register for ClickOrlando.com Newsletter In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops, delivered every Friday morning.

