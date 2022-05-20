John Mattone Recently Launches International Training Company

John Mattone, the world’s top executive coach, recently announced the launch of his fourth leadership development and training company, Intelligent Leadership Coaching International (ILCI).
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 20, 2022 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – John Mattone, of the world senior executive coach, has recently announced the launch of its fourth leadership development and training company, Intelligent Leadership Coaching International (ILCI). ILCI was created to capture the rapidly growing training and leadership development markets in Europe, India, Middle EastRegions, APAC and LATAM.
Intelligent Leadership (IL) is a transformational, results-oriented philosophy and growth leadership growth process that ignites, cultivates, and smoothes an individual’s heart, mind, and soul in support of building an extraordinary leadership and cultural ability in an organization. . Since 2010, the founding of the “IL Movement” John Mattone’s philosophy, process, and training tools have transformed the lives of nearly one million people and influenced the success of thousands of organizations from every corner of the globe – 53 countries to date.
In addition to the rise of the John Mattone and John Mattone Global brands and industry-leading intellectual property, the IL Movement’s fuel is 15 US and Canada Owners of Intelligent Leadership Executive Training (ILEC) franchises Decades of Training Success, which John co-founded in 2019, and the 6 ILCI Regional Presidents, who are outstanding business leaders and some of the best executive trainers in world.
ILEC is expected to grow to 75 franchises and ILCI will have over 100 licensed by the end of 2025. In addition, under the John Mattone and ILCI brands, trainers in these international markets will be trained and certified as executive intelligence leadership trainers. ILCI will train and certify over 1000 international multilingual trainers by 2025. As John says, “Our ILEC franchisees and ILCI Licensees are some of the best executive trainers in the world and they are reinforcing the IL message. in all the world.”
ILCI has appointed Dr. Aldo CivicoPresident of ILCI-LATAM /Spain; Charbel Zreiby, President of ILCI-UAE and Saudi Arabia; Dr. Barbara Dalle PezzePresident of ILCI-Italy; Karel Bakkes, President of ILCI-Asia-Pacific; AND Grahame Gerstenberg AND Danette Fenton-MenziesCo-presidents of Australia/New Zeland. In addition, ILCI has granted a Corporate License to Singapore to Adrian Lim, Aileen CheeAND Cheong Choy Kiew of Exercise Culture. ILCI will soon announce its President of the European-Hub. The ILCI headquarters team is led by Dr. Mike SmithCEO; Nicholas MattonePresident of the Intelligent Online Leadership Academy; Mary Eng, VP of Operations / Customer Service; AND Brian EngCMO.
